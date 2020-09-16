Check Point Software Technologies Redefines Secure Remote Access for Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- Acquisition of clientless, cloud-delivered secure remote access technology to integrate with Check Point’s Infinity architecture, making it the easiest and most secure solution in the market for enterprises´ remote access needs

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced the acquisition of a new cloud-based technology that delivers secure remote access created by Odo Security. This technology will integrate with Check Point´s Infinity architecture, and become the easiest and most secure solution for enterprises need to enable employees´ secure remote access to any application.

The Covid-19 pandemic has driven enterprise adoption of mass remote working for their global workforces, from 30% before the pandemic to 81% today. Seventy-four percent plan to enable large-scale remote working permanently. However, many organizations overlooked critical aspects of security in the race to enable remote working, which significantly increased their exposure to cyber-attacks. Now more than ever, organizations need to secure remote connectivity anytime, anywhere to any resource.

“Many organizations find themselves compromising security in order to deliver the connectivity required by their business needs,” said Dr. Dorit Dor, VP of Products, Check Point Software Technology. “By incorporating Odo Security’s unique clientless, cloud-delivered secure remote access to our portfolio of threat prevention services, we help organizations overcome this dilemma. Check Point delivers a consolidated solution to help organizations to securely connect any number of remote employees to everything, from any location, making working from home easier and safer than ever.”

Odo Security, an Israeli start-up founded in 2017, developed a cloud-based, clientless secure access service edge (SASE) technology that delivers secure remote access. Unlike traditional secure remote access solutions, this technology enables:

Users to easily connect through a unified portal to a wide range of applications, such as remote desktops, web applications, database servers, cloud and corporate servers, with no client or software installation.

Security administrators to easily deploy the solution in less than five minutes from the cloud. They also gain enhanced visibility including full audit trail of user activity.

Zero Trust Architecture to define granular access policy to give the right people in the right context, the least privileged access to applications and reduce the attack surface.

Check Point will integrate Odo Security’s technology into its Infinity architecture and SASE vision. This consolidated solution will deliver the easiest secure remote access with unmatched security, based on NSS top-rated threat prevention security services. The transaction is expected to be closed within a week.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About Odo Security

Odo is a leading player in the Zero Trust Network Access space, introducing a seamless way to securely connect to any organizational resource, hosted anywhere, through any device, from any location. Odo's solution, OdoAccess, is a centralized clientless and agentless SaaS platform that can be deployed in minutes. It enhances security by blocking any unauthorized access, eliminating all network layer access and preventing lateral movement within the organization. OdoAccess also provides full visibility on all user activity, including the ability to create complex policies and block user actions in real-time.

