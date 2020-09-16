areeba launched mobile wallet Zaky in Lebanon using Wallet Factory’s solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- areeba, the leading e-payment provider in the Middle East, partnered with payment technology provider Wallet Factory to enable mobile payments in Lebanon by introducing Zaky, the new mobile payment platform. Zaky is a mobile wallet app that allows consumers and merchants to send and receive instant payments. Zaky is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
Once Zaky is downloaded, the user can open an ewallet in Lebanese Pounds or US Dollars. To top-up Zaky or withdraw money, the user links the banking card to the app. Among other features, Zaky also allows the card to card transfers or e-money to e-money account transfer. To transfer money to friends and family, users can choose a contact in their phonebook or enter a mobile number. The recipient will instantly receive an SMS or an in-app notification about the money transfer. The user can request money by posting an invoice the same way. To receive the requested amount, the other user has to confirm the transfer.
Zaky also allows the recharge of local and international mobile numbers, in addition to the access to in-app and offline payments. Zaky users can make in-app payments for games, gift cards, and online platform subscriptions. The list of providers includes PSN, Xbox, Nintendo, Pubg, Fortnite, Netflix, iTunes store, and more. During the second release phase of Zaky, areeba will be adding new features such as cash loading, bill payment and QR payments to pay merchants directly in offline locations.
Mr. Maher Mikati, areeba’s CEO commented “areeba’s main mission is to empower a cashless world. Since our inception, we are continuously innovating and launching new products. Zaky is our latest addition to our stable of great products, always having the end-user in mind, simplifying their daily lives by introducing simpler, safer, and quicker payment methods.
Zaky is the first digital wallet to be licensed and approved by the Central Bank of Lebanon, which is a great vote of confidence in areeba and its team.
Zaky enables instant person to person transfers, which is a first in Lebanon. Zaky is loaded with a lot of other features, with many more planned in the roadmap.”
Wallet Factory provided the tech payment solution for areeba, including end-customer interfaces in English and Arabic languages, a payment platform, and an administration panel. areeba acquired the source code, and in collaboration with Wallet Factory completed further improvements on the frontend and backend of the system.
areeba and Wallet Factory plan to launch Zaky's mobile services in the Middle East and Africa.
areeba
areeba sal is a leading financial technology company in the Middle East that provides smarter, faster, and seamless means of payment for banks, financial institutions, merchants, governments and individuals in order for them to take their businesses further. The company is fully regulated and licensed as a financial institution by the Central Bank of Lebanon, and is a principal member of the Mastercard and Visa network, while having as well a strategic partnership with American Express. areeba is currently operating in the following countries: Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq and Qatar.
Wallet Factory
Wallet Factory is a Mobile Financial Services Enabler (MFSE). The Company acts as a mediator between Telecom operators and financial institutions (banks, payment service providers, insurance companies). Wallet Factory provides planning, implementation and management of mobile financial services.
Wallet Factory media contact: pr@walletfactory.com
Elena Svistunova
Once Zaky is downloaded, the user can open an ewallet in Lebanese Pounds or US Dollars. To top-up Zaky or withdraw money, the user links the banking card to the app. Among other features, Zaky also allows the card to card transfers or e-money to e-money account transfer. To transfer money to friends and family, users can choose a contact in their phonebook or enter a mobile number. The recipient will instantly receive an SMS or an in-app notification about the money transfer. The user can request money by posting an invoice the same way. To receive the requested amount, the other user has to confirm the transfer.
Zaky also allows the recharge of local and international mobile numbers, in addition to the access to in-app and offline payments. Zaky users can make in-app payments for games, gift cards, and online platform subscriptions. The list of providers includes PSN, Xbox, Nintendo, Pubg, Fortnite, Netflix, iTunes store, and more. During the second release phase of Zaky, areeba will be adding new features such as cash loading, bill payment and QR payments to pay merchants directly in offline locations.
Mr. Maher Mikati, areeba’s CEO commented “areeba’s main mission is to empower a cashless world. Since our inception, we are continuously innovating and launching new products. Zaky is our latest addition to our stable of great products, always having the end-user in mind, simplifying their daily lives by introducing simpler, safer, and quicker payment methods.
Zaky is the first digital wallet to be licensed and approved by the Central Bank of Lebanon, which is a great vote of confidence in areeba and its team.
Zaky enables instant person to person transfers, which is a first in Lebanon. Zaky is loaded with a lot of other features, with many more planned in the roadmap.”
Wallet Factory provided the tech payment solution for areeba, including end-customer interfaces in English and Arabic languages, a payment platform, and an administration panel. areeba acquired the source code, and in collaboration with Wallet Factory completed further improvements on the frontend and backend of the system.
areeba and Wallet Factory plan to launch Zaky's mobile services in the Middle East and Africa.
areeba
areeba sal is a leading financial technology company in the Middle East that provides smarter, faster, and seamless means of payment for banks, financial institutions, merchants, governments and individuals in order for them to take their businesses further. The company is fully regulated and licensed as a financial institution by the Central Bank of Lebanon, and is a principal member of the Mastercard and Visa network, while having as well a strategic partnership with American Express. areeba is currently operating in the following countries: Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq and Qatar.
Wallet Factory
Wallet Factory is a Mobile Financial Services Enabler (MFSE). The Company acts as a mediator between Telecom operators and financial institutions (banks, payment service providers, insurance companies). Wallet Factory provides planning, implementation and management of mobile financial services.
Wallet Factory media contact: pr@walletfactory.com
Elena Svistunova
Wallet Factory
+44 2081444801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn