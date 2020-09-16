Appcast Named Exclusive Canadian Partner by The Network

Simplified Access to More than 60 Global Job Boards Across 138 Countries Gives Canadian Employers Increased Reach to Qualified Talent

/EIN News/ -- Lebanon, N.H., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appcast , the leading technology provider for programmatic job advertising, announced it has been selected by The Network as its exclusive Canadian partner. Unifying more than 60 of the world’s leading job boards in 138 countries, The Network is the world’s leading single point of contact for online recruitment. With this new partnership, Canadian employers can utilize Appcast and The Network to fulfill their global hiring needs.

Appcast has been offering programmatic job posting services in Canada for several years. Canadian employers that have domestic and global hiring needs will now be able to work with Appcast and The Network to drive candidate acquisition in hiring markets around the globe.

Instead of taking a “one size fits all” approach, the local job sites under The Network offer individual solutions via a single point of contact at Appcast. This means that Canadian-based organizations can easily build recruitment marketing campaigns in 138 countries via a single working relationship with Appcast.

This announcement commemorates an extended and continued partnership between Appcast and The Network. Appcast has also been the exclusive U.S. partner of The Network since January 2020.

Chris Forman, Appcast’s Founder and CEO, said, “Centralizing global hiring - which is normally an incredibly intensive and challenging process - through Appcast and The Network has been an easy button for our customers in the United States. I’m happy we’ll now be able to support the same challenges that Canadian employers face when trying to fulfill all their hiring needs around the globe.”

Pierre Antebi from The Network noted, “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Appcast and increasing our global coverage to include Canada, and this sentiment is echoed by all Network partners who have had a keen interest in this market for quite some time. Appcast is at the cutting edge of performance posting technology, and we are very excited about the opportunities that this will present to our partners and customers.”

Forman stated, “We’re excited to be The Network’s Canadian partner. We look forward to continuing our mission to help companies in the U.S., and now Canada, solve all their global hiring challenges.”

To learn more about Appcast’s global hiring solutions for employers, visit: https://www.appcast.io/product/solutions-for-global-hiring/.

About The Network

The Network enables recruiters who have a global recruitment need to fill a wide range of job roles across different industry sectors worldwide. As a powerful alliance, comprised of 138 countries and 60+ market-leading job boards, The Network serves as one solution for international hiring needs.

About Appcast

Using real-time data and programmatic technology, Appcast is advancing the recruitment advertising industry, enabling employers, agencies, recruitment firms, and job boards alike to improve recruitment outcomes, ROI, and attract high-quality job seekers. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io .

Heather Salerno Appcast 1(800) 570-5430 heather.salerno@appcast.io