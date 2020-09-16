Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,721 in the last 365 days.

International shipping Platform Parcel ABC expands it’s activities to Marocco

The online shipping platform ParcelABC enters the Moroccan market! From now on, international and domestic shipments can be made to and from Morocco.

LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online shipping platform ParcelABC enters the Moroccan market! From now on, international and domestic shipments can be made to and from Morocco.

According to Andrius Balkūnas, Morocco is a very important strategic point for the international shipping company. “Parcel ABC is successfully operating in all continents around the globe including Africa. Moroccos transport and logistics sector is rapidly growing and it is one of the biggest tourist destinations around the globe. Yet, the country does not have a affordable shipping services available.” says Andrius Balkūnas

“We still have much work to do in Africa and we are working hard to operate in all of the region. Our plan is to be operating in all African countries and offer the best and most affordable delivery services in this area,” says Mr. Balkūnas.

Parcel ABC shipping platform brings together large and small courier companies from all over the world and is one of the largest courier networks in the sector. The main goal of Parcel ABC is to make delivery from door to door possible and affordable for everyone, everywhere.

The company recently expanded its activities to a majority of African countries. Parcel ABC now fully operates in the following African countries: Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Democrat Republic of Congo, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia, Madagascar, Egypt, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Morroco.

ParcelABC’s unique system makes it possible to send and receive packages quickly and at an affordable price without leaving your home. The system is built to be very easy to use for a person of any age or technological knowledge. To ship a parcel, all you have to do is enter the addresses of the sender and the recipient.

Also, the system generates you a unique shipping code to track the entire process of delivery online. So you always know when the courier will ring your doorbell.


More information about the parcel services offered by ParcelABC can be found by visiting the website at https://www.parcelabc.com
Contact Info:
Name: ParcelABC
Email: support@parcelabc.com
Organization: Parcel ABC Limited
Address: 5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United Kingdom

Andrius Balkūnas
ParcelABC
+44 2080 8949 96
email us here

You just read:

International shipping Platform Parcel ABC expands it’s activities to Marocco

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.