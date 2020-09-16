JFrog Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,568,218 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $44.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 8,000,000 shares are being offered by JFrog and 3,568,218 shares are being offered by certain of JFrog’s existing shareholders. JFrog will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the existing selling shareholders. The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 1,735,232 ordinary shares from JFrog at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 16, 2020 under the symbol “FROG.” The offering is expected to close on September 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as the lead book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Sandler, Stifel, William Blair, Oppenheimer & Co. and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204 or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 15, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About JFrog

JFrog’s vision is to enable continuous software updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users without interruption. JFrog products are available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,800 customers, with top global brands depending on JFrog to manage their software packages for mission-critical applications. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

