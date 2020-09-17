National College Resources Foundation Presents Virtual Latino College Expo
Opportunities for Latino students to connect with colleges abound at the 7th Annual Latino College Expo LiveUNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation will host its 7th annual Latino College Expo LIVE virtually on September 25th, 2020 from 1pm-4pm PST on Hopin. The Virtual Latino College Expo is an ONLINE experience for students to gain access to colleges, highlighting Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other educational programs. It also is a celebration of “Hispanic Heritage Month”.
Latino College Expo (LCE) provides students with information about the college admissions process and students can find out about resources to help pay for college. There are workshops about DACA, Dream Act, financial aid, scholarships, internships, career opportunities and educational programs. In addition, some of the colleges will waive their application fees, offer scholarships and even possibly ACCEPTANCES on the SPOT!
Sponsored by US Bank and US Army, this event will help students learn about various colleges, help high school seniors find a college home and will also assist college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. Educators, parents, guardians, and ALL ethnic backgrounds are welcomed.
To register please visit https://hopin.to/events/latino-college-expo
About the Latino College Expo
Latino College Expo™ (LCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. NCRF’s mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@thecollegeexpo.org.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
