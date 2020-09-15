Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Evolus, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Evolus, Inc. ("Evolus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EOLS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Specifically, whether the Company concealed from investors an alleged plot to develop its Jeuveau product using stolen trade secrets.

On July 6, 2020 an International Trade Commission judge issued a preliminary ruling on trade secrets action involving Evolus. The non-binding decision sided with Allergan and its partner Medytox in finding that the Company and its South Korean partner firm Daewoong stole trade secrets. The judge recommended a 10-year ban on the importation of Jeuveau into the United States. Based on this news, shares of Evolus dropped by 41% on July 7, 2020.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

