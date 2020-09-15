Governor Abbott Announces Wesco Aircraft Headquarters Relocation to Texas

September 15, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp., which now operates under the brand name Incora™ (Wesco), will relocate its headquarters from California to Fort Worth, Texas, bringing more than $6 million in capital investment and expanding its presence in the state to include up to 239 jobs.

In January of this year, Wesco Aircraft merged with Pattonair Limited to form Incora, one of the world's leading providers of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and defense markets and other industries. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,826,400 has been extended to Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp.

“Texas has cultivated a strong economic climate with low taxes, reasonable regulations, and a high-caliber workforce, which allows companies like Wesco to innovate and prosper,” said Governor Abbott. “As a thriving aviation and aerospace hub, Fort Worth is the ideal location for Wesco to continue to grow its operations and serve its customers. I am proud to welcome Wesco to Texas, along with the more than 200 jobs it is bringing to the region, and look forward to working together to keep Texas the number one economy in the nation.”

“Incora is a leading, global provider of innovative supply chain solutions, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area already is home to two of our offices and our largest, by volume, distribution center in the world,” said Incora Chief Executive Officer Todd Renehan. “Our new, larger office space in Fort Worth will allow us to bring our teams together to increase efficiency, encourage collaboration and support the future growth of our business. This centrally located site also will offer more accessibility and availability to our customers and colleagues across the U.S. and in Europe.”

“It is exciting to see Wesco Aircraft, an existing Fort Worth company, expand and invest in our community," said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. "Wesco Aircraft’s new location not only will bring more jobs to Fort Worth, but it also positions the company for continued success and future growth.”

“We’re pleased to see a company with existing assets in the community expanding their footprint in Fort Worth,” said Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Chris Strayer. “The location is perfectly situated for their needs, and we are confident they will continue to be successful in Fort Worth.”

"There is no better place to live and do business than in Tarrant County," said Senator Beverly Powell. "Wesco's expansion into Fort Worth is not only good news for the company and their employees, but a testament to the opportunities our region makes available to job creators."

“The addition of Wesco Aircraft further demonstrates the significance of Fort Worth to the future of the aviation industry,“ said Representative Nicole Collier. “Adding new jobs to our region will be a welcomed boon to our economy.”

View more information about Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp.