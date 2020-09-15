DEQ Determines Proposed Colstrip Remediation Plan to be Complete

HELENA—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has reviewed Talen Montana’s proposed Colstrip Units 1&2 Remediation Plan and has determined it to be complete. The proposed Remediation Plan was submitted by the operator of the Colstrip Steam Electric Station, Talen Montana, LLC, as required under the 2017 Coal-Fired Generating Unit Remediation Act (Sect. 75-8-105, Montana Code Annotated). The Act requires submittal of a proposed Remediation Plan no later than three months after a coal-fired generating unit is retired. Talen Montana submitted the proposed Remediation Plan on April 3, 2020, in response to the closure of Colstrip Units 1&2 on Jan. 3, 2020.

The proposed Remediation Plan includes:

a general overview of the site where the units are located, the units themselves, and affiliated affected property;

the current and future uses of the affected property; and

remediation information, including references to documents pertaining to ash pond cleanup under the Administrative Order on Consent and plans for managing solid waste, asbestos, and petroleum-related contamination associated with operation of Units 1&2.

In accordance with the Act, DEQ is soliciting public comment on the proposed Remediation Plan during a 45-day public comment period beginning Sept. 18, 2020. A remote public meeting will be held on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and will include a brief presentation and opportunity to comment on the contents of the Remediation Plan. The presentation will also cover the proposed remedial alternative presented in the Units 1&2 Revised Remedy Evaluation Report (September 2020) for remediation of the ash ponds associated with Units 1&2, which is regulated under the Administrative Order on Consent (AOC). An update will also be provided on the conditionally-approved Remedy Evaluation Report for the Units 3&4 Ponds, also regulated under the AOC, including an overview of the Units 3&4 Selection of Corrective Measures as identified in the Federal Coal Combustion Residuals Rule.

A recording of the meeting will be made available on DEQ’s website. To review the proposed Remediation Plan, and for information on how to submit public comments or register for the public meeting, visit: http://deq.mt.gov/public/publiccomment

What: A remote public meeting on the proposed Remediation Plan will be held via Zoom

When: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, 7 p.m. (please log-on 10 minutes early)

Where: For details on how to access the meeting, please visit the DEQ website at: http://deq.mt.gov/public/publiccomment

DEQ will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in the meeting. If you require an accommodation, please contact Sara Edinberg at least one week before the meeting at 406-444-6797 or by email at: sedinberg@mt.gov

