Newsweek Names Bayside Marin Among Top 10 Addiction Treatment Centers in California

San Rafael facility honored for quality of care, reputation, accreditation

/EIN News/ -- San Rafael, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Marin Treatment Center is honored to be among the top 10 facilities in Newsweek’s recent ranking of the best addiction treatment centers in the state of California.

The Newsweek rankings followed an extended review of more than 500 addiction treatment centers in California. Bayside Marin received the sixth-highest score, which placed the facility in the top 2% of the state’s addiction treatment centers.

“At Bayside Marin, our top priority has always been providing the personalized care that helps each individual experience improved health and achieve successful long-term recovery,” said Bayside Marin CEO Pamela Alba, M.A., LMFT. “Earning this recognition from Newsweek is a testament to the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of each and every member of the Bayside Marin team.”

Newsweek partnered with the global data research firm Statista, Inc. to identify the premier treatment centers in California and 19 other states. Each facility’s score was based on three general criteria: quality of care, reputation, and adherence to accreditation standards. Surveys from healthcare professionals throughout the state were integral to the evaluation process.

“Knowing that our ranking reflects the opinions of our peers in the healthcare profession is both motivating and humbling,” Ms. Alba said. “As I have said many times, it is both an amazing gift and a tremendous honor to be part of this team. My greatest hope is that this recognition by Newsweek will help more people discover what a special place Bayside Marin is.”

About Bayside Marin

Bayside Marin Treatment Center provides comprehensive, personalized services for adults age 18 and older of all genders who have been struggling with substance use disorders and certain co-occurring mental health concerns. Treatment options at Bayside Marin include detoxification, residential programming, and outpatient care.

To ensure that each person receives the focused treatment they deserve within a safe and welcoming environment, Bayside Marin offers specialized services for first responders, military veterans, licensed professionals, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

For additional information about Bayside Marin, visit www.baysidemarin.com.

