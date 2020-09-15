LPL Financial Advisors Ranked Among Top 100 Independent Advisors Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that four of its affiliated advisors have been ranked on the 2020 list of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors in America published in Barron’s.



The annual list highlights the nation’s top 100 independent financial advisors based on data including assets under management, revenue generated for the firm and the overall quality of the advisor’s practice. LPL advisors recognized on this year’s list include:

Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Services, Newton, Mass.

Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.

Andy Schwartz, Bleakley Financial Group, Fairfield, N.J.

Charles Zhang, Zhang Financial, Portage, Mass.

View the full list .

“On behalf of LPL, we congratulate Susan, Laila, Andy and Charles for being included among this esteemed industry list,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “Each of these highly successful financial advisors is a dedicated professional who has built his or her career by developing strong client relationships and delivering strategic financial guidance at the highest standards. We applaud this group for their commitment and dedication to making meaningful impacts in the lives of their clients every single day. We also thank them for the opportunity to serve as a supporting partner to their independent firms, and we wish them continued success.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

LPL Financial and Barron’s are not affiliated entities.

LPL Financial and the advisor firms referenced are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc