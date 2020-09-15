Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,826 in the last 365 days.

CAPREIT Announces September 2020 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its September 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The September distribution will be payable on October 15, 2020 to Unitholders of record on September 30, 2020.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

CAPREIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 56,700 suites and sites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 60,800 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally, approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 93%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein,
Chairman
(416) 861-5788		 CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404		 CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771		    

Primary Logo

You just read:

CAPREIT Announces September 2020 Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.