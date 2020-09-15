Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY Proud to Have Completed Over $100,000 Worth of Free Service on Veterans
Top-rated Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY continues to provide free dental care to select veterans as part of an initiative now worth over $100,000.CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY, under owner Dr. Lewis Morrison, has now completed in excess of $100,000 worth of free dental care on local veterans. Hailed 'a miracle' by the program's first-ever patient, Dr. Morrison provides a closer look at the initiative, first launched in early 2018, two and a half years on.
"I wanted to give something back to the community that has supported me for so long," says Dr. Lewis Morrison, speaking from his office at Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY in Saratoga County, New York. Dr. Morrison has, he says, practiced dentistry in the area for almost four decades.
Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY offers free care for veterans as a way of recognizing their service, particularly where it can improve their quality of life. Morrison Dental Care first unveiled its plan to offer free care to veterans via a small advertisement in a local Pennysaver—a community periodical listing items for sale and services on offer—back in 2018.
Clifton Park-based Morrison Dental Care's advertisement asked for stories from veterans regarding their dental health and any problems, and how free dental treatment could positively impact their lives.
Owner Dr. Lewis Morrison and his team at Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY would then select candidates from these stories before performing their dental work at no cost. Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY sought, Dr. Morrison says, to connect primarily with individuals in situations where their teeth desperately needed to be restored, and where the practice could make a significant and lasting impact upon their well-being.
Morrison Dental Care's free dental care for veterans initiative's first-ever patient—the commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars in Waterford, part of Vietnam Veterans of America, and a member of the Lansingburgh Veterans Club—called the work of Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY 'a miracle' at the time in a story covered by local weekly newspaper, The Community News.
"Since then, at Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY, we've completed over $100,000 worth of free work on veterans, and we love it," says Dr. Morrison. "It gives the whole staff a feeling of reward, and we adore the vets and the great homemade treats that they often bring us for snacks," he adds.
Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY has been making healthy, beautiful, and bright smiles a reality for patients of all ages in Saratoga County, New York, for close to 40 years. Morrison Dental Care is widely praised for its willingness to go above and beyond, the relaxing atmosphere on offer at the practice, and more, and is currently rated 4.9/5 based on approximately 600 testimonials courtesy of leading patient feedback platform, BirdEye.
