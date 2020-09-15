Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wesdome Announces Kiena Deep A Zone Drill Results, VC1 Zone Extension, and Advances Access Development Towards the A Zone Mineralization for Future Bulk Sample

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces additional results from underground definition drilling and development activities at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling

Seven underground drills are in operation completing primarily definition drilling, with a lesser amount of extension drilling, of the Kiena Deep A Zone (the “A Zone”). Between May and August, a total of 21 holes totalling approximately 6,770 metres (“m”) were drilled within the A Zone and are being reported below. This drilling has continued to confirm the overall continuity of the geometry and the high-grade gold mineralization of the A Zone and identified additional mineralization down plunge of the most recent resource estimate (Figure 1). The A Zone now extends down plunge in excess of 880 m. 

Highlights of the recent A Zone drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6584W1: 151.1 g/t Au over 13.1 m core length (35.4 g/t Au cut, 4.0 m true width) A2 Zone

  • Hole 6584W2: 96.0 g/t Au over 10.8 m core length (25.7 g/t Au cut, 3.5 m true width) A2 Zone

  • Hole 6668: 157.7 g/t Au over 2.7 m core length (27.3 g/t Au cut, 2.6 m true width) A Zone

  • Hole 6583W1: 55.1 g/t Au over 6.5 m core length (31.4 g/t Au cut, 3.0 m true width) A1 Zone

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the ongoing drilling program that continues to focus on definition drilling of the high grade A Zone, in order to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, in advance of an updated resource estimate later in the year and subsequent incorporation into the PFS. The PFS will be used to determine the viability of mining the existing resources in the immediate reach of the Kiena Mine to justify a mine restart. Longer term, our focus will turn to the remaining resources on the Kiena property and the exploration potential.

Drilling productivity was initially challenged upon the return to work May 11th due to manpower issues arising from the COVID-19 regional quarantines in Quebec; however, we now currently have a full complement of drillers and our drilling program is back on track. Recent drilling has indicated the VC1 zone has now been extended down plunge over 475 metres. This zone is reasonably accessible to existing infrastructure and could be an important source of mineralization in the early days of any future mine restart.”

“In addition, we are excited about advancing the access development towards the upper levels of the A Zone mineralization that will position the Company to take a bulk sample, which will validate the geological block model and assess the geomechanical conditions in order to complement the quality of the work being done in the PFS.”

Recent drilling completed from the 79 level exploration ramp has focussed on the down dip extensions of the VC zones, namely the VC1 zone. To date drilling the VC zones below 79 level has been challenged by a series of faults, which will require additional development off the 79 level to provide for a new drill platform. Drilling of the VC1 zone has returned a number of anomalous intersections and extended the zone to depth, which is now interpreted as a separate structure having a different orientation. The mineralization of the VC1 zone has transitioned from a more sulphide rich mineralization found in the upper extents of the mine, to a quartz rich environment with visible gold present at depth, which is congruent with many global high grade deposits. Drilling has extended the VC1 zone 475 m down plunge from 67 Level to 107 Level, where development and drilling are presently being completed (Figure 2). Previous drilling, and two holes from this campaign, namely Hole 6654 (64.0 g/t Au cut over 1.9 m true width (“TW”)) and Hole 6688 (5.5 g/t Au over 3.0 m TW) have provided support to the VC1 zone extending to Hole 6531 (previously released) which intercepted 31.1 g/t Au over 5.1 m (24.3 g/t Au cut over 3.9 m TW) and indicates the higher grade potential of the VC1 with depth. The VC1 zone could be accessed by the 67, 79 and 107 levels that have been recently established.  The VC1 zone remains open at depth and will be a focus for ongoing drilling.

Kiena Deep A Zone Development

In addition to the ongoing drilling, access development is currently being completed towards the A Zone on 111 Level so as to position the Company to take a bulk sample. Future bulk sampling on the A Zone will provide an opportunity to assess the geological block model and rock quality characteristics and will provide the necessary information to complete the ongoing Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”), expected to be completed by H1 2021.

Surface Exploration Drilling

Data compilation, combined with the recent MT and Airborne Mag surveys in the area immediately adjacent to the Kiena mine has resulted in a new geologic interpretation and has identified a number of exploration targets for drilling. A 10,000 m surface drilling program has commenced to test these targets from surface. These initial targets are located along the Marbenite Fault (within 1.5 km from Kiena Mine Complex).

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec).  Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish.  Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method.  In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada.  The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development.  The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec.  The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill.  Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.  The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill.  The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.  The Company has approximately 138.5 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
President and CEO   VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743   ext. 2029   416-360-3743   ext. 2025
duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com   lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com

220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced.  These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow

Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Estimated True width (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Name Zone
6654 256.4 258.4 2.0 1.9 76.70 63.95 VC1 Zone
6658 155.9 174.6 18.8 10.4 9.25 9.25 A Zone
6659 140.6 144.9 4.3 3.0 37.61 21.41 A Zone
6661* 275.5 280.4 4.9 2.3 60.99 22.88 A Zone
6662 237.0 243.2 6.2 4.3 5.68 5.68 A Zone
6668 138.3 141.0 2.7 2.6 157.67 27.30 A Zone
6669* 138.7 153.8 15.1 9.0 10.52 10.52 A Zone
6672* 474.9 482.9 8.0 6.7 7.77 7.77 A Zone
6684 271.8 278.0 6.2 5.2 71,.11 30.71 A Zone
6685 264.9 267.4 2.5 2.4 32.54 32.54 A Zone
6686* 249.3 251.2 1.9 1.8 41.05 41.05 A Zone
6583W1 356.8 363.3 6.5 3.0 55.13 21.42 A1 Zone
6583W3 127.4 130.4 3.0 2.0 12.13 12.13 A1 Zone
6583W4 170.5 181.2 10.7 4.3 5.92 5.92 A1 Zone
6584W2 216.2 221.8 5.6 2.3 6.45 6.45 A1 Zone
6603AW1 288.0 292.0 4.0 2.0 8.45 8.45 A2 Zone
6603AW2 293.0 308.2 15.2 3.0 6.71 6.71 A1 Zone
6668 152.0 158.0 6.0 4.0 16.07 16.07 A1 Zone
6704* 483.8 507.2 23.4 12.5 10.55 10.55 A1 Zone
6583W2 444.7 463.7 19.0 7.5 28.81 25.42 A2 Zone
6583W3 142.1 151.8 9.7 3.0 70.11 30.42 A2 Zone
6584W1 245.2 258.3 13.1 4.0 151.06 35.40 A2 Zone
6584W2 275.2 286.0 10.8 3.5 96.03 25.70 A2 Zone
6661 300.0 304.0 4.0 2.6 31.48 23.98 A2 Zone
6668 166.0 173.0 7.0 6.5 5.99 5.99 A2 Zone
6688 212.3 215.3 3.0 2.9 5.48 5.48 VC1 Zone
6704* 534.7 539.7 5.0 2.3 51.59 30.87 A2 Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending          

Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Name Zone  
6583W1 356.8 358.0 1.2 1.94 A1 Zone  
6583W1 358.0 358.7 0.7 117.00 A1 Zone  
6583W1 358.7 359.4 0.7 376.00 A1 Zone  
6583W1 359.4 360.1 0.7 7.28 A1 Zone  
6583W1 360.1 361.1 1.0 3.84 A1 Zone  
6583W1 361.1 362.2 1.1 0.67 A1 Zone  
6583W1 362.2 363.3 1.1 1.10 A1 Zone  
             
6583W2 444.7 445.7 1.0 4.82 A2 Zone  
6583W2 445.7 446.7 1.0 3.89 A2 Zone  
6583W2 446.7 447.7 1.0 8.89 A2 Zone  
6583W2 447.7 448.7 1.0 2.72 A2 Zone  
6583W2 448.7 449.7 1.0 8.54 A2 Zone  
6583W2 449.7 450.7 1.0 0.23 A2 Zone  
6583W2 450.7 451.6 0.9 0.56 A2 Zone  
6583W2 451.6 452.5 0.9 1.25 A2 Zone  
6583W2 452.5 453.5 1.0 9.42 A2 Zone  
6583W2 453.5 454.5 1.0 1.21 A2 Zone  
6583W2 454.5 455.5 1.0 66.50 A2 Zone  
6583W2 455.5 456.5 1.0 15.75 A2 Zone  
6583W2 456.5 457.5 1.0 92.90 A2 Zone  
6583W2 457.5 458.5 1.0 151.50 A2 Zone  
6583W2 458.5 459.5 1.0 24.90 A2 Zone  
6583W2 459.5 460.5 1.0 44.60 A2 Zone  
6583W2 460.5 461.5 1.0 34.20 A2 Zone  
6583W2 461.5 462.5 1.0 9.78 A2 Zone  
6583W2 462.5 463.7 1.2 54.90 A2 Zone  
             
6583W3 127.4 128.4 1.0 4.41 A1 Zone  
6583W3 128.4 129.4 1.0 1.88 A1 Zone  
6583W3 129.4 130.4 1.0 30.10 A1 Zone  
             
6583W3 142.1 143.1 1.0 362.00 A2 Zone  
6583W3 143.1 144.1 1.0 34.40 A2 Zone  
6583W3 144.1 145.1 1.0 24.30 A2 Zone  
6583W3 145.1 146.1 1.0 203.00 A2 Zone  
6583W3 146.1 147.1 1.0 23.30 A2 Zone  
6583W3 147.1 148.1 1.0 4.46 A2 Zone  
6583W3 148.1 149.1 1.0 12.25 A2 Zone  
6583W3 149.1 150.1 1.0 7.51 A2 Zone  
6583W3 150.1 150.8 0.7 3.28 A2 Zone  
6583W3 150.8 151.8 1.0 6.55 A2 Zone  
             
6583W4 170.5 171.5 1.0 9.44 A1 Zone  
6583W4 171.5 172.7 1.2 1.13 A1 Zone  
6583W4 172.7 173.7 1.0 0.90 A1 Zone  
6583W4 173.7 174.7 1.0 2.92 A1 Zone  
6583W4 174.7 175.7 1.0 2.51 A1 Zone  
6583W4 175.7 176.7 1.0 0.48 A1 Zone  
6583W4 176.7 178.0 1.3 5.36 A1 Zone  
6583W4 178.0 178.8 0.8 2.48 A1 Zone  
6583W4 178.8 179.6 0.8 1.03 A1 Zone  
6583W4 179.6 180.4 0.8 24.20 A1 Zone  
6583W4 180.4 181.2 0.8 20.80 A1 Zone  
             
6584W1 245.2 246.2 1.0 7.75 A2 Zone  
6584W1 246.2 247.2 1.0 4.21 A2 Zone  
6584W1 247.2 248.2 1.0 0.16 A2 Zone  
6584W1 248.2 249.1 0.9 14.00 A2 Zone  
6584W1 249.1 250.3 1.2 699.00 A2 Zone  
6584W1 250.3 251.3 1.1 0.55 A2 Zone  
6584W1 251.3 252.3 1.0 0.20 A2 Zone  
6584W1 252.3 253.3 0.9 12.60 A2 Zone  
6584W1 253.3 254.2 0.9 759.00 A2 Zone  
6584W1 254.2 255.2 1.0 297.00 A2 Zone  
6584W1 255.2 256.2 1.0 70.80 A2 Zone  
6584W1 256.2 257.3 1.1 65.80 A2 Zone  
6584W1 257.3 258.3 1.0 6.77 A2 Zone  
             
6584W2 216.2 217.2 1.0 10.60 A1 Zone  
6584W2 217.2 218.2 1.0 0.49 A1 Zone  
6584W2 218.2 219.1 0.9 2.46 A1 Zone  
6584W2 219.1 220.0 0.9 3.51 A1 Zone  
6584W2 220.0 220.9 0.9 6.83 A1 Zone  
6584W2 220.9 221.8 0.9 15.00 A1 Zone  
             
6584W2 275.2 276.2 1.0 54.10 A2 Zone  
6584W2 276.2 277.2 1.0 40.40 A2 Zone  
6584W2 277.2 278.2 1.0 0.34 A2 Zone  
6584W2 278.2 279.2 1.0 2.43 A2 Zone  
6584W2 279.2 280.2 1.0 0.09 A2 Zone  
6584W2 280.2 281.2 1.0 0.49 A2 Zone  
6584W2 281.2 282.2 1.0 0.35 A2 Zone  
6584W2 282.2 283.2 1.0 10.25 A2 Zone  
6584W2 283.2 284.2 1.0 7.08 A2 Zone  
6584W2 284.2 285.1 0.9 460.00 A2 Zone  
6584W2 285.1 286.0 0.9 564.00 A2 Zone  
             
6603AW1 288.0 289.0 1.0 17.65 A1 Zone  
6603AW1 289.0 290.0 1.0 8.64 A1 Zone  
6603AW1 290.0 291.0 1.0 4.67 A1 Zone  
6603AW1 291.0 292.0 1.0 4.42 A1 Zone  
             
6603AW2 293.1 294.6 1.5 9.73 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 294.6 295.1 0.5 2.57 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 295.1 296.4 1.3 16.45 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 296.4 297.4 1.0 1.39 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 297.4 298.4 1.0 16.40 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 298.4 299.4 1.0 2.79 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 299.4 300.4 1.0 0.59 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 300.4 301.4 1.0 1.05 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 301.4 302.4 1.0 8.79 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 302.4 303.5 1.1 0.75 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 303.5 304.0 0.5 0.94 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 304.0 305.0 1.0 1.75 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 305.0 306.1 1.1 1.24 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 306.1 307.2 1.1 30.00 A1 Zone  
6603AW2 307.2 308.2 1.0 11.20 A1 Zone  
             
6654 256.4 257.4 1.0 37.90 VC1 Zone  
6654 257.4 258.4 1.0 115.50 VC1 Zone  
             
6658 155.9 156.9 1.1 72.90 A Zone  
6658 156.9 157.9 1.0 2.90 A Zone  
6658 157.9 158.8 0.9 1.35 A Zone  
6658 158.8 159.3 0.5 8.48 A Zone  
6658 159.3 160.3 1.0 0.70 A Zone  
6658 160.3 161.3 1.0 2.48 A Zone  
6658 161.3 162.3 1.0 1.96 A Zone  
6658 162.3 163.3 1.0 3.13 A Zone  
6658 163.3 164.3 1.0 0.28 A Zone  
6658 164.3 165.3 1.0 5.82 A Zone  
6658 165.3 166.3 1.0 3.48 A Zone  
6658 166.3 167.3 1.0 0.94 A Zone  
6658 167.3 168.3 1.0 4.55 A Zone  
6658 168.3 169.3 1.0 0.75 A Zone  
6658 169.3 170.3 1.0 2.66 A Zone  
6658 170.3 171.0 0.6 5.84 A Zone  
6658 171.0 171.9 1.0 3.26 A Zone  
6658 171.9 172.9 1.0 0.12 A Zone  
6658 172.9 173.8 0.9 0.11 A Zone  
6658 173.8 174.6 0.8 72.30 A Zone  
             
6659 140.6 141.6 1.0 0.19 A Zone  
6659 141.6 142.6 1.0 1.86 A Zone  
6659 142.6 143.6 1.0 0.21 A Zone  
6659 143.6 144.3 0.7 189.50 A Zone  
6659 144.3 144.9 0.6 44.70 A Zone  
             
6661 275.5 276.0 0.5 1.73 A Zone  
6661 276.0 276.9 0.9 0.04 A Zone  
6661* 276.9 278.1 1.2 244.00 A Zone  
6661 278.1 278.9 0.8 0.54 A Zone  
6661 278.9 280.4 1.5 1.14 A Zone  
             
6661 300 301 1.0 120.00 A2 Zone  
6661 301 302 1.0 0.44 A2 Zone  
6661 302 303 1.0 4.82 A2 Zone  
6661 303 304 1.0 0.66 A2 Zone  
             
6662 237.0 237.8 0.8 30.00 A Zone  
6662 237.8 238.5 0.7 0.02 A Zone  
6662 238.5 239.2 0.7 0.03 A Zone  
6662 239.2 240.2 1.0 0.20 A Zone  
6662 240.2 241.2 1.0 1.12 A Zone  
6662 241.2 242.2 1.0 2.84 A Zone  
6662 242.2 243.2 1.0 7.00 A Zone  
             
6668 138.3 139.1 0.8 530.00 A Zone  
6668 139.1 140.1 1.0 0.10 A Zone  
6668 140.1 141.0 0.9 1.79 A Zone  
             
6668 152.0 153.0 1.0 35.50 A1 Zone  
6668 153.0 154.0 1.0 33,2 A1 Zone  
6668 154.0 155.0 1.0 7.43 A1 Zone  
6668 155.0 156.0 1.0 7.72 A1 Zone  
6668 156.0 157.0 1.0 2.92 A1 Zone  
6668 157.0 158.0 1.0 9.63 A1 Zone  
             
6668 166 167 1.0 22.00 A2 Zone  
6668 167 168 1.0 0.38 A2 Zone  
6668 168 169 1.0 0.03 A2 Zone  
6668 169 170 1.0 0.15 A2 Zone  
6668 170 171 1.0 0.05 A2 Zone  
6668 171 172 1.0 2.08 A2 Zone  
6668 172 173 1.0 17.25 A2 Zone  
             
6669* 138.7 139.5 0.8 70.40 A Zone  
6669 139.5 140.4 0.9 0.44 A Zone  
6669 140.4 141.4 1.0 4.13 A Zone  
6669 141.4 142.4 1.0 0.39 A Zone  
6669 142.4 143.4 1.0 1.19 A Zone  
6669 143.4 144.4 1.0 0.75 A Zone  
6669 144.4 145.4 1.0 2.14 A Zone  
6669 145.4 146.1 0.7 6.55 A Zone  
6669 146.1 147.1 1.0 2.83 A Zone  
6669* 147.1 147.8 0.7 31.30 A Zone  
6669* 147.8 148.8 1.0 15.75 A Zone  
6669 148.8 149.8 1.0 2.42 A Zone  
6669 149.8 150.8 1.0 1.75 A Zone  
6669* 150.8 151.8 1.0 39.90 A Zone  
6669 151.8 152.8 1.0 0.36 A Zone  
6669 152.8 153.8 1.0 3.97 A Zone  
             
6672 474.9 475.9 1.0 4.12 A Zone  
6672 475.9 476.9 1.0 2.18 A Zone  
6672 476.9 477.9 1.0 6.49 A Zone  
6672* 477.9 478.9 1.0 21.00 A Zone  
6672 478.9 479.9 1.0 0.90 A Zone  
6672 479.9 480.5 0.6 8.03 A Zone  
6672* 480.5 481.2 0.7 24.30 A Zone  
6672 481.2 482.1 0.9 4.32 A Zone  
6672 482.05 482.9 0.8 2.32 A Zone  
             
6684 271.8 272.8 1.0 328.00 A Zone  
6684 272.8 273.9 1.1 9.29 A Zone  
6684 273.9 275.0 1.1 0.09 A Zone  
6684 275.0 276.0 1.0 0.04 A Zone  
6684 276.0 277.0 1.0 0.05 A Zone  
6684 277.0 278.0 1.0 102.50 A Zone  
             
6685 264.9 265.4 0.5 2.89 A Zone  
6685 265.4 266.4 1.0 78.60 A Zone  
6685 266.4 267.4 1.0 1.31 A Zone  
             
6686 249.3 250.2 0.9 0.11 A Zone  
6686 250.2 251.2 1.0 77.90 A Zone  
             
6688 212.3 213.3 1.0 8.82 VC1 Zone  
6688 213.3 214.3 1.0 2.61 VC1 Zone  
6688 214.3 215.3 1.0 5.02 VC1 Zone  
             
6704* 483.8 484.6 0.8 9.22 A1 Zone  
6704 484.6 485.2 0.6 4.99 A1 Zone  
6704 485.2 485.9 0.7 0.14 A1 Zone  
6704 485.9 486.6 0.7 4.22 A1 Zone  
6704 486.6 487.6 1.0 3.34 A1 Zone  
6704 487.6 488.1 0.5 5.58 A1 Zone  
6704 488.1 488.9 0.8 8.55 A1 Zone  
6704 488.9 489.7 0.8 0.86 A1 Zone  
6704 489.7 490.7 1.0 0.89 A1 Zone  
6704 490.7 491.7 1.0 1.15 A1 Zone  
6704 491.7 492.7 1.0 2.00 A1 Zone  
6704 492.7 493.7 1.0 2.36 A1 Zone  
6704 493.7 494.7 1.0 0.98 A1 Zone  
6704 494.7 495.7 1.0 2.10 A1 Zone  
6704 495.7 496.7 1.0 1.32 A1 Zone  
6704 496.7 497.7 1.0 1.09 A1 Zone  
6704 497.7 498.7 1.0 0.10 A1 Zone  
6704 498.7 499.5 0.8 0.88 A1 Zone  
6704 499.5 500.9 1.4 7.04 A1 Zone  
6704 500.9 501.4 0.5 0.18 A1 Zone  
6704* 501.4 502.4 1.0 40.30 A1 Zone  
6704* 502.4 503.4 1.0 21.00 A1 Zone  
6704* 503.4 504.4 1.0 19.90 A1 Zone  
6704* 504.4 505.4 1.0 37.20 A1 Zone  
6704* 505.4 506.4 1.0 30.00 A1 Zone  
6704* 506.4 507.2 0.8 61.00 A1 Zone  
             
6704* 534.7 535.5 0.8 149.50 A2 Zone  
6704* 535.5 536.3 0.8 160.00 A2 Zone  
6704 536.3 537.3 1.0 4.56 A2 Zone  
6704 537.3 538.3 1.0 2.67 A2 Zone  
6704 538.3 539.7 1.4 2.22 A2 Zone  
             
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending      

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e87ddef-9a12-4756-9caa-6dbd2bc9fe42

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fc0d7ef-e456-4730-8a6c-6e88d431e605

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d999fc9-2804-4fe5-884e-3e14acf03596

Primary Logo

Figure 1

3D View Kiena Deep A Zone
Figure 2

3D View of VC Area

