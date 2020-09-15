Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kelly® to Participate in Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will be presenting at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference that is to be held on September 23 & 24, 2020.

In addition to participating in virtual one-on-one meetings, Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, senior vice president and corporate secretary, will review the company’s strategy and performance. The presentation can be accessed at kellyservices.com and will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 24, 2020. An audio replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation as well.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

