Tour de France Stage 16: Reaction

Stage 16 of the Tour de France saw Lennard Kamna (BOH) solo to an impressive victory after earlier playing an active role in forming the day’s breakaway that finally stuck.

NTT Pro Cycling’s (https://NTTProCycling.com/) riders tried valiantly in a fast and furious opening 50km stretch to assist in forming the break – with Michael Gogl, Michael Valgren and Edvald Boasson Hagen all particularly active.

The day’s racing then saw the team all ride safely home conserving energy ahead of what promises to be some tough days to come.

Ryan Gibbons

It was quite a hard start and we were really motivated to be in the break but especially being two riders down it was quite tough, especially when the stage starts uphill.

We fought and fought and I’m not sure if the coverage shows it all but there was a lot going on between the peloton and the front group for a long time. But eventually that was that and the break went and unfortunately we weren’t represented; from there the peloton was pretty relaxed for the last two climbs.

It was frustrating for us not to be in the break but we have two more opportunities and it’s a lot more motivation for us to be in those breaks. I think we spent a lot in the beginning but ultimately being in the bunch sees that we have saved some energy.

Media Contact: Jean Smyth (Head of Communications) Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31 625 739 033

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka)(https://NTTProCycling.com/) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today. Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles. We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy. We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign. The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (https://Qhubeka.org/) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

About NTT Ltd.: NTT Ltd. (https://hello.global.NTT/) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website hello.global.NTT