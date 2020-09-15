Coronavirus - Libya: Three chartered planes carrying WHO-procured COVID19 health supplies reached Libya This Week

This week, three chartered planes carrying WHO-procured COVID19 health supplies reached Libya. The shipments include gloves, masks, face shields, gowns, goggles, oxygen concentrators, thermometers & coveralls to enhance the COVID-19 response in the country.
