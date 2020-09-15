Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (15 September 2020)
Active cases: 1,586 New cases: 23 New tests: 214 Total confirmed: 3,428 Recovered: 1,737(+14) Deaths: 105 (+2)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
