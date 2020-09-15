Capcon Networks adds Versa SD-Wan to offer Managed Connectivity & Network Services

Capcon Networks partners with Versa Networks to bring multi-site companies future proof networking and best of breed connectivity services as a single package.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capcon Networks today announced the adoption of Versa Networks SD-WAN as the backbone of a combined managed service for networking and connectivity which is ideal for multi-location enterprises. By adding managed SD-WAN capabilities to their top tier Managed Connectivity Services, Capcon Networks now offers a single solution for multi-site companies to get advanced networking and the best mix of connectivity carriers. This new offering can deliver 5x the bandwidth and 100% network uptime, often at 20% lower costs or better over existing infrastructure options."We couldn’t be more excited with the capabilities that Versa SD-WAN brings for us to directly support multi-location businesses with advanced networking capabilities. Now we can address all of the needs of a business for their network security, routing, and redundancy along with offering carrier selection and management for all sites," said Offir Schwartz, CEO of Capcon Networks.With the addition, Versa SD-WAN as a managed services offering Capcon Networks can now deliver a complete solution for all of the networking and connectivity needs of enterprises, with a single point of contact and just one monthly bill.Versa Networks SD-WAN provides the best in class software-defined networking under a managed services model, providing a bridge for companies to future proof networks with advanced routing, security, and cloud connectivity without high costs.Managed Connectivity services allow companies to avoid the hassle of dealing directly with large carriers, get the optimal mix of services across locations, and consolidate billing into a single monthly statement.For the last 11 years, Capcon Networks has delivered Managed Connectivity solutions to Enterprises, Service Providers, and Master Agents through a network of more than 300 carriers. With the addition of Managed Network Services, Capcon Networks now offers a complete solution to manage the network and connectivity for clients.For more information please visit: https://www.capconnetworks.com/