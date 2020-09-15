Big Screen Becoming a Bigger Player in the Streaming Game

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As streaming continues to dominate industry expansion, Big Screen Entertainment Group’s (OTC:BSEG) growing Roku channel now boasts over 200 titles.



Big Stream, which launched earlier in 2020, showcases the company’s wide variety of films, documentaries and more, plus original material.

The platform’s newest content premieres a selection of work by the best emerging female filmmakers, including thriller Cabin Stay from Anastasia Katarina, comedy Felicity Makes a Friend created by Jessie Henry and I Have a Date Tonight written and directed by Tai-Ying Chi.

BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said, “You can’t stand still in this business. We are always looking to the future and that future is now with the huge impact streaming is having on the entertainment industry. This technology platform delivers our content direct to the consumer and makes us a growing player in the global digital game.”

All content is currently free and can be viewed on Roku – which is a service that Variety recently reported has 43 million subscribers - the Big Stream Streaming app or online via bigstreamentertainment.com

That content includes popular films from the big screen’s vaults, like Singularity Principle, Dirty Love, Babysitter Wanted, Forget About It and You Can’t Kill Stephen King.

Meanwhile documentary lovers are well served with titles from superstars to a vast library of historical documentaries that cover great moments in America's history.

In addition to a large library of completed content, original content is currently in development for the streaming service of Los Angeles-based BSEG as the company works to expand and make its mark in the modern media landscape.

Another 50 plus completed titles are being added for the holidays.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 15-years old this year. The Company has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

