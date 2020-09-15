Programmatic Job Advertising Leader Joveo Hires Dwane Lay to Bolster Customer Success Leadership

/EIN News/ -- Former HR and talent acquisition leader, customer experience expert, and leading authority on HR organizational processes, to further enhance Joveo’s best-in-class customer experience



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, announced today the appointment of Dwane Lay as Global Head of Customer Success. Dwane will be responsible for driving recruitment marketing success and leadership for Joveo’s global customer base, including direct employers, staffing and advertising agencies, RPOs, and job boards.

A widely acclaimed HR tech thought leader with over 15 years of HR and leadership experience, which includes overseeing implementation, support, and process design functions in leading HR technology companies, Dwane will identify and execute on opportunities to ensure Joveo’s customers not only meet, but exceed their job advertising and employer branding goals.

“Nothing is more important for us than our customers’ success and experience,” said Kshitij Jain, Joveo’s Founder and CEO. “I am thrilled to welcome Dwane to Joveo’s leadership team. Dwane’s track record of driving world-class customer success delivery, deep empathy as a former talent acquisition and HR operations leader and practitioner, and unique perspective on recruitment processes as a Six Sigma Black Belt, make him an ideal choice to lead the next phase of growth of our amazing customers.”

“I am delighted to join Joveo,” said Dwane. “Talent acquisition leaders and professionals are truly stars in every respect - they have been enabling people and their families to live better, more fulfilled lives by connecting them with the right jobs, since the inception of their function. As a part of Joveo, I am privileged to be able to support them in this herculean endeavor.”

“Dwane’s vision and direction will ensure we are always staying true to our fanatical commitment to delight our customers. His leadership and execution style will further establish Joveo as the partner of choice for all talent acquisition and recruitment marketing leaders, to power their talent sourcing needs,” added Mike Werner, Joveo’s Global Head of Sales.

Dwane is also a recognized author and a leading authority on the application of lean tools and techniques in Human Resources. His book, LEAN HR, is a go-to manual for organizations looking to improve their HR organizational processes by leveraging Lean and Six Sigma approaches.

“I look forward to adding more internal expertise, capabilities, and empathy, within Joveo, so we can drive even more success and growth for our customers - and overdeliver on our promises, without fail,” added Dwane.

Prior to joining Joveo, Dwane led the customer experience, professional services, and technical support functions at Dovetail Software and served as the voice of the customer for the company’s product design. Before Dovetail Software, at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center, he oversaw multiple areas of hospital operations, including Human Resources, Patient Experience, Occupational Health, Volunteer Service, Child Care, and their PeopleSoft Self-Service implementation. He also led the Lean Six Sigma strategy design and deployment for Ingersoll Rand Human Resources, preparing their global HR team for PeopleSoft and its Self-Service deployment.

Dwane has trained HR professionals around the world and is a celebrated keynote speaker for SHRM conferences, HR Tech, Unleash, IHRIM, and other regional HR technology conferences.

About Joveo

Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising, enables businesses to hire the most relevant talent in the shortest time, while knowing their costs, quality, and time-to-fill before they even begin. Powering more than 20 million job postings every day, Joveo’s intelligent job advertising platform uses machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

Joveo replaces the guesswork, complexity, and inefficiency of today’s recruitment practices with intelligence, transparency, and power, delivering more relevant candidates, more certainty, and more success to employers around the world.

For more information, visit www.joveo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

