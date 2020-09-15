Associa Community Management Professionals Hosts Legislative Update and Board Training Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Management Professionals, an Associa® company, recently hosted a state legislative update and board training webinar. The expert panel included Associa’s vice president of government affairs, John Krueger.

The virtual training was designed to help client board members better understand new legislation enacted in Florida that impact condominium and homeowners’ associations. Panel experts Mr. Krueger and Dara Lahav, a partner at leading community association law firm Garfinkel Law, discussed new legislation and its impact on the operation and management of community associations. Issues discussed included the authorized use of fireworks, increase in mandatory insurance coverage, elimination of discriminatory restrictions, regulation of emotional support animals, and more. Jesse Uribe, director of operations at Community Management Professionals, moderated the discussion. The webinar was offered free of charge to board members.

“Community associations in Florida are governed by an increasing number of statutes that change every year, so it is critical that our board members stay updated and informed on those changes,” stated John Krueger, Associa’s vice president of government affairs. “Associa is committed to offering continued opportunities like this webinar to provide client board members the knowledge they need to succeed and best serve their residents.”

CLICK HERE to view a recording of the webinar.

