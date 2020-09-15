At 17.4% CAGR, Travel Insurance Market Projected to Reach $39.3 Billion By 2027 | In-Depth Analysis with Top Key Players
Convenient options provided to the consumers for travel insurance purchases via online comparison-shopping sites such as direct airline sites, online travel agencies and others fuel the market growth”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover (SingleTrip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".
— Vivek Karmalkar
The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global travel insurance market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading travel insurance end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global travel insurance market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.
The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Top 10 leading companies in the global travel insurance market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and travel insurance products and services. The key players operating in the global travel insurance industry include Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A, AXA, Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited, Seven Corners Inc., Travel Insured International, TravelSafeInsurance, USI Insurance Services, and Zurich Insurance Co. Limited.
Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.
Key Benefits:
1. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current travel insurance market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
3. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
4. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
5. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the travel insurance industry.
Highlights of the Report:
1. Competitive landscape of the travel insurance Market.
2. Revenue generated by each segment of the travel insurance market by 2027.
3. Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the travel insurance industry.
4. Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.
5. Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.
6. Top impacting factors of the travel insurance market.
Travel Insurance Market Key Segments:
By Insurance Cover:
1. Single-Trip Travel Insurance
2. Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
3. Long-Stay Travel Insurance
By Distribution Channel:
1. Insurance Intermediaries
2. Insurance Companies
3. Banks
4. Insurance Brokers
5. Insurance Aggregator
By End User:
1. Senior Citizens
2. Education Travelers
3. Business Travelers
4. Family Travelers
5. Others
By Region:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. LAMEA
CHAPTERS DISCUSSED IN THE REPORT: [Total 258 Pages]
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: World Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover
Chapter 5: World Travel Insurance Market By Users
Chapter 6: World Travel Insurance Market By Distribution Channel
Chapter 7: World Travel Insurance Market By Geography
Chapter 8: Company Profile
