CV Resources Names Staffing Executive and Investor Michael Gilles as CEO
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based Accounting & Finance Staffing Firm, CV Resources, proudly announces staffing industry executive and investor Michael Gilles as CEO and Partner.
“I feel like there is a lot of value to be gained through an aggressive growth strategy, and I didn’t want to miss out on that opportunity,” said Mike Vass, Founder, and President of CV Resources. “In order to scale my business, I needed two things: growth capital and back-office expertise, Michael Gilles is the ideal partner that can provide both. Together, we have all the important pieces in place to successfully grow the business.” Vass added, “My transaction was unique in that I wanted to continue as a partner and operator in the business. Kudos to Golden One Ventures for finding a partner that is in perfect alignment with my goals for growth and a great complement to my expertise in business development.”
Gilles was groomed through his experiences with startup and high-growth stage staffing companies over the last 27 years. He began his career in 1993 as one of the founding partners of Maintenance Match, Inc., a niche employment agency specialized in the placement of skilled-trades and engineering professionals. He served in many capacities during his time at Maintenance Match, including Chief Executive Officer. In 2005, he facilitated the merger of Maintenance Match, Inc. with Priority Business Services, Inc. to capitalize on synergies between the two companies. Under his guidance, the combined entity grew to approximately $85M in annual revenue at the time of his exit in 2012.
“My objective was to provide growth capital and my back-office expertise to a staffing firm with a business development-focused owner willing to continue on as a partner,” said Gilles, “CV Resources is a great company and Mike Vass is a perfect complement to my skill set as a finance and operations executive.”
“We are taking a contrarian position regarding growth during COVID-19. Our goal is to grow aggressively while other firms are laying off great talent,” said Gilles, “With a strong executive team in place and proper financing secured, CV Resources is looking to capitalize on the talent available in the market to grow our business.”
Eric Allison and Robert Pugliano of Golden One Ventures served as exclusive facilitators of this transaction.
About CV Resources
CV Resources is a full-service placement firm that specializes in providing seasoned professionals in the field of Accounting & Finance. With a highly skilled team and extensive experience in recruiting for short and long-term assignments, CV Resources partners with client companies seeking to fill interim, interim-to-hire, and direct-hire positions throughout Southern California. The firm serves as an invaluable resource to both companies looking to grow through talent acquisition and to professionals looking for new career opportunities.
For more information, please visit https://cvrstaffing.com/.
About Golden One Ventures
Golden One Ventures is a Mergers & Acquisitions advisory firm specializing in transactions for the Staffing & Recruiting industry. With presence across America and Asia, Golden One Ventures has facilitated multiple national and international transactions. The company’s leadership team consists of staffing executives with numerous years of experience as staffing owners and M&A advisors within the Staffing & Recruiting industry.
For more information, please visit https://goldenoneventures.com/
Eric Allison
Golden One Ventures
+1 (916) 588-2459
