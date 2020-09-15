inWhatLanguage Named Inc. 5000 Award Winner
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inWhatLanguage, a leading localization and translation technology provider, has earned the coveted distinction as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.
The growing language services provider has made the Inc. 5000 annual list of privately-owned businesses again. inWhatLanguage, founded in 2011, successfully grew revenues through organic customer acquisition strategies. The company specializes in translation and localization services in more than 200 languages for all types of complex content types, including e-Learning, technical documentation, web, software, and multimedia.
inWhatLanguage has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three consecutive years, including 2018, 2019, and 2020. Companies are ranked by Inc. 5000 each year based on the percentage of revenue growth a company has over the past three years. Each company must be privately-owned and meet the minimum revenue requirements.
About inWhatLanguage
inWhatLanguage offers a robust multi-sided platform that uses AI and human-based translation to reach better, faster outcomes for businesses and provide a full range of language services and solutions in over 200 languages. We help organizations excel in the global marketplace by showing them how to translate, distribute, and manage all of their content so they can get their products and services to new countries faster than ever before. And we help individual translators build their careers and better their lives.
inWhatLanguage is committed to making the world a better place and puts 1% of its revenue towards improving the health, education, and livelihoods of people around the world.
With the Language Management Experience (LMX) platform, companies can improve the customer experience by using language management tools to develop localization maturity. Automate, streamline, simplify, and centralize content to create consistent and reliable positive experiences. inWhatLanguage leverages its cloud-based AI localization platform and powerful human network to produce predictable and sustainable growth.
Seth Craven
The growing language services provider has made the Inc. 5000 annual list of privately-owned businesses again. inWhatLanguage, founded in 2011, successfully grew revenues through organic customer acquisition strategies. The company specializes in translation and localization services in more than 200 languages for all types of complex content types, including e-Learning, technical documentation, web, software, and multimedia.
inWhatLanguage has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three consecutive years, including 2018, 2019, and 2020. Companies are ranked by Inc. 5000 each year based on the percentage of revenue growth a company has over the past three years. Each company must be privately-owned and meet the minimum revenue requirements.
About inWhatLanguage
inWhatLanguage offers a robust multi-sided platform that uses AI and human-based translation to reach better, faster outcomes for businesses and provide a full range of language services and solutions in over 200 languages. We help organizations excel in the global marketplace by showing them how to translate, distribute, and manage all of their content so they can get their products and services to new countries faster than ever before. And we help individual translators build their careers and better their lives.
inWhatLanguage is committed to making the world a better place and puts 1% of its revenue towards improving the health, education, and livelihoods of people around the world.
With the Language Management Experience (LMX) platform, companies can improve the customer experience by using language management tools to develop localization maturity. Automate, streamline, simplify, and centralize content to create consistent and reliable positive experiences. inWhatLanguage leverages its cloud-based AI localization platform and powerful human network to produce predictable and sustainable growth.
Seth Craven
inWhatLanguage
+1 801-618-3450
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn