Wolf Administration Reminds Restaurants to Self- Certify Beginning September 21

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today reminded restaurants that the self-certification process begins on September 21. Through this process, restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent and instill in customers and employees confidence that they can dine safely.

“Self-certifying your establishment shows your employees and customers that you care about their health and well-being, and demonstrates your commitment to helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth,” Davin said. “This process is a simple, commonsense way for restaurants to increase their capacity and put themselves on the path to financial recovery, all while taking the necessary steps to protect their communities.”

Social distancing, masking and other mitigation measures must be employed to protect workers and patrons.

Restaurants that self-certify will appear in an Open & Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database of certified restaurants across the commonwealth and will receive Open & Certified Pennsylvania branded materials, such as window clings and other signage designating their certification, which they can display for customers and employees.

Restaurants must complete the online self-certification process by October 5. Business owners should keep a copy of the self-certification confirmation they will receive by e-mail. The self-certification will be used as part of ongoing enforcement efforts conducted by Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, and will be shared with the departments of State, Labor & Industry and Health, and other enforcement agencies.

The Wolf Administration has released Frequently Asked Questions as a reference for restaurant owners and the public, along with updated restaurant guidance.

Restaurants operating at 50 percent capacity will have their self-certification status checked as part of ongoing enforcement by these agencies starting on October 5.

Restaurant owners with additional questions about the self-certification program can contact covidselfcert@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

