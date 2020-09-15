Centro Integrates with Deep Root Analytics for Political Ad Targeting

Empowers Political Marketers to Reach Voter Audience Segments

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( https://www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced an integration with Deep Root Analytics ( https://www.deeprootanalytics.com ), an audience-powered analytics company. The combined solution elevates advertisers’ targeting capabilities by further allowing them to activate against Deep Root’s proprietary audiences across the video advertising ecosystem. Deep Root’s audiences are leveraged across multiple verticals including, corporate reputation, public affairs, issue advocacy, and political— and are always anonymized in order to protect privacy and identity.



Centro was the digital media partner-of-choice for hundreds of candidates and ballot measures in the 2018 midterm elections , with 73% of campaigns winning their races. Its technology solution, Basis, is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform—and the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns.

“Deep Root has invested heavily in building best-in-class audiences for corporate reputation, public affairs, issue advocacy, and political advertisers. Aligning with Centro gives us opportunities to showcase the power of our technology in the most active and competitive places,” said David Seawright, CRO of Deep Root. “Because of the increasing uncertainty about what compels audiences to take action, advertisers can benefit greatly from using our finely-tuned data and Centro’s media activation capabilities.”

Deep Root creates unique audience segments by leveraging its analytics, targeting, and metrics infrastructure to produce a variety of highly-accurate probabilities for every individual on a wide range of measures that matter to advertisers. These probabilities are built off of its in-house national file that is rich with consumer and behavioral data, vote history, and is regularly enhanced with large-sample issue surveys. Deep Root then matches those audiences into observed TV viewership data to inform audience distribution across the media landscape. These state-of-the-art targeting capabilities result in more effective and cost-efficient advertising campaigns.

“Deep Root’s proprietary methodology and insight provides marketers with unique opportunities to target hard-to-find audiences,” said Grace Briscoe, VP of candidates and causes at Centro. “Centro’s technology platform puts Deep Root’s data into action to broaden the reach of campaigns with precision in reaching voter and issue groups.”

For more than a decade, Centro’s technology and services have been trusted by agencies and consultants in politics, public affairs, and advocacy. Throughout the years, Centro’s Candidates and Causes group has collectively worked with 1000+ political campaigns and independent expenditure committees, and 1000+ issue advocacy advertisers. Its proficiency for driving perception in government, in the public sphere, and among specific audiences, is a differentiated and valuable asset in this field.

About Deep Root

Deep Root is an audience-powered analytics company that identifies your organization’s ideal audiences, optimizes your advertising based on how those audiences consume media, integrates them into platforms for linear, addressable, and digital ad delivery, and measures how your audiences are being impacted by paid and earned media.

About Centro

Centro is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

