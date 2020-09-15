BenchPrep Partners with Springer Publishing to Digitally Transform Content for its Learners

Award-winning publisher of healthcare and behavioral sciences content will leverage BenchPrep’s cloud-based learning platform to launch 30 courses in nursing and social work

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the leading provider of cloud-based learning products for corporations, training companies and nonprofits, today announced it has partnered with Springer Publishing , an award-winning publisher of healthcare and behavioral sciences content, and will provide digital access to Springer's content to the organization's learners.



Springer Publishing authors are the leaders and innovators from the highest tiers of healthcare and behavioral sciences. In an effort to provide easier and more streamlined access to content for their learners, using BenchPrep’s cloud-based learning platform, Springer Publishing has launched six social work certification prep courses at the bachelor’s, masters, and clinical levels, and nearly a dozen nurse practitioner and RN-level certification prep courses. BenchPrep has helped Springer launch 18 digital courses thus far, and are working to digitize another 12 courses this year, for a total of 30 courses.

“We’re proud to partner with Springer to accelerate their digital footprint in healthcare and behavioral sciences,” said Celeste Martinell, VP of Customer Success, BenchPrep. “BenchPrep’s platform helps alleviate the barriers to the digital transformation of healthcare by ensuring students have anytime, anywhere access to engaging and interactive learning content, improving learner outcomes as well as practitioner preparedness for the real world.”

“BenchPrep’s omnichannel platform incorporates personalized learning pathways and robust instructional design principles, a powerful combination for learners in the fields of nursing and behavioral sciences,” said Mary Gatsch, CEO, Springer Publishing. “Add in its near real-time analytics and you have a successful formula for continuous improvement of both our courses and professional learner outcomes.”

BenchPrep’s award-winning online learning platform has been helping education and training organizations move into the digital world by increasing learner engagement, improving outcomes, and driving additional revenue for the last 10 years. The platform focuses on high-stakes, high-impact learning experiences and delivers personalized learner engagement, integrated learning content management, and robust administration tools.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for corporations, training companies, credentialing bodies & associations. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), CFA Institute, CompTIA, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), American Institute of Architects (AIA), National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com .

About Springer Publishing

Springer Publishing is an award-winning publisher of healthcare and behavioral sciences content, featuring books, apps, journals, and digital products. With an acute understanding of how educators teach, how practitioners work, and how students learn, our digital and print products are designed with optimal outcomes in mind: for the learner, the patient, and the client. We’ve been proudly helping to educate the healthcare and helping professions for over 70 years.