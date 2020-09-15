TechKit Announces the Launch of its Learning Platform to get a Job in AI Industry
Techkit - Build Career in Artificial Intelligence
TechKit announces the launch of its platform to assist unskilled and less-educated in building their careers in the AI industry.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechKit announces the launch of its new platform for promoting education and career opportunities in the AI industry. TechKit provides Artificial Intelligence technology training to underrepresented, less-educated persons and blue-collar workers - giving them an entry into the growing Artificial Intelligence sector.
By connecting to high-paying jobs, TechKit is empowering people who are left behind and closing the income gap in American society by helping the unskilled persons. It trains them for Data Annotation. TechKit provides comprehensive career development services to all its students. Its career development team works with each student to craft a vivid career-oriented action plan and advice for achieving professional goals and milestones. Currently, most Artificial Intelligence companies outsource the data annotation and labeling to third party companies. TechKit helps these companies to build their own in-house Data Annotation team by getting them skilled employees so that the companies need not let out their sensitive data to third-party vendors.
"We give quality learning and jobs in Artificial Intelligence with proper mentoring and financial backing. We lend interest-free loans to eligible candidates so that they can focus full time on training without worrying about how to pay the bills. We help them get into real-world comprehensive training by getting them into live projects, from their second month into the Bootcamp. By the career development services and personal mentorship from experts in the industry, we not only train people but also help them land good jobs as Data Annotators," said Rituraj Yadav, CEO at Tech Kit
Artificial intelligence is a rapidly growing industry and for this industry, data is a new oil. AI Models require a lot of data for training, validation, and testing, creating a huge market for data annotation and tools. For Instance, the data annotation tools Market was valued at US$ 695.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 6450.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.54% from 2020 to 2027.
"We are on a mission to prepare unskilled individuals for the 200,000 data annotator jobs created annually. Empowered by our unique platform, we are sure that TechKit will be a market leader in training and matching these individuals to the employers. In the next 5 years, we hope to train 100,000 people and help AI companies with in-house data annotation for secure and superior data annotation for their advanced AI applications," added Rituraj.
TechKit, a learning platform, is on a mission to transform tech-education and talent and job search in the Artificial Intelligence industry. It provides funding, training, and career development opportunities to build and accelerate careers in the technology industry.
