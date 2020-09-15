PC Matic Releases "2020 Password Hygiene and Habits Report"

Report outlines key findings from American-based survey; Finds many Americans are vulnerable to cyber-crimes due to poor password hygiene; Provides tips for individuals and businesses to better their password hygiene

/EIN News/ -- Myrtle Beach, SC, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced the release of its 2020 Password Hygiene and Habits Report.

The sixteen-page report is the result of an annual nationwide survey by which 1,000 Americans are asked about their password behaviors and tendencies. The findings, received in August 2020, suggest that many Americans are at risk of falling victim to cybercrime.

Key findings from the report are as follows:

25% of respondents indicated they are unsure when they last change their password, or further indicated they have never changed it

Only 9% of those surveyed indicated they use a password-lockout feature at work

Over 53% of individuals confirmed they still use the default password on their wireless router, and have never changed the password before

“Amidst a global pandemic, and as we see more and more remote-workstations join corporate networks, passwords are more important than ever,” said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. “This survey intends to understand America’s password hygiene tendencies, and then aims to leave users with valuable steps they can take to not only strengthen their password practices, but their overall cybersecurity.”

