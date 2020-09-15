Adult Learners Can Earn High School Equivalency Diplomas Online

NASHVILLE – Adults across Tennessee who did not graduate high school now have an online pathway that will lead them to a high school equivalency diploma. Every county in the state offers students virtual classes that will prepare them to take the online HiSET examination.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) is coordinating the statewide campaign “Learn Online. Graduate Online.” to make adult education accessible to all interested Tennesseans.

“There are still several adult education programs whose classrooms are closed due to COVID-19,” said Jay Baker, interim Assistant Commissioner of Adult Education. “We want everyone interested in improving their math, literacy, and English language skills to know they never have to leave home and they can still work to change their future. And that includes earning a high school equivalency diploma—all of it can be done completely online.”

Individuals interested in learning more about their local adult education program can call TDLWD at 800-531-1515. Callers will give agents details about their local area and then transfer the caller to the adult education provider in their area.

Once in contact with a local provider, interested individuals will receive the resources needed to begin their online adult education. All course programs are available virtually and will prepare students to take the online HiSET examination to determine if they have earned their high school equivalency diploma.

The online exams are identical to HiSET exams taken in physical testing centers in terms of content, format, on-screen experience, and scoring. Each of the features test takers experience in testing centers, such as the ability to preview, skip questions, review, and change answers, are available with the online exam.

“Earning a high school equivalency diploma can really change a person’s life,” Baker added. “An adult who has a diploma can earn much higher wages and unlock more opportunities for education and career advancement.”

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s HiSET Voucher Program covers all costs associated with the exams. To receive a voucher from a local Adult Education program, a test taker must be a Tennessee resident and demonstrate test preparedness through a qualifying practice test.