ScyllaDB Announces Scylla Cloud is AWS Outposts Ready

Scalable, high-throughput NoSQL database-as-a-service expands deployment flexibility through proven AWS Outposts readiness

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program, for its powerful, fully managed database-as-a-service, Scylla Cloud. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. The designation recognizes that Scylla has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments.



Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates ScyllaDB as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

Scylla’s unique close-to-the hardware architecture maximizes the power of AWS’s most advanced servers, enabling organizations to run on AWS Outposts at very high levels of hardware utilization while shrinking database clusters and reducing TCO. Additionally, Scylla provides API-level compatibility with both Amazon DynamoDB and Apache Cassandra, so applications can run against either database agnostically, with no code changes. With Scylla, AWS Outposts customers have the freedom to choose the database best suited to their technical and business requirements.

“We’re very excited to bring Scylla Cloud, our fully managed offering with Amazon DynamoDB and Cassandra compatible APIs, to on-premise deployments with AWS Outposts,” said Dor Laor, CEO and co-founder of ScyllaDB. “AWS Outposts enables the best-in-class platform for these use cases.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts Ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. API-compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X. Comcast, Discord, Grab, Medium, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

