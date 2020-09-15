Yoh Introduces DZConneX, a New Total Talent Offering Combining the Best in Talent Management, Teams and Technology

DZConneX Provides Companies a Total Talent Solution that Solves Today’s Complex Talent Needs and Optimizes Workforces Through a Single, Unified Program

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoh, the leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, today announced the launch of DZConneX, a new total talent solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and state-of-the-art workforce management technology. This holistic program delivers clients a uniquely configured solution to today’s most complex talent challenges.



Through DZConneX, clients will benefit from over 100 years of Day & Zimmermann’s experience managing and solving complex talent challenges for some of the world’s leading companies, combined with best-in-class technology and workforce integration. This three-pronged solution offers:

1. Total Talent

DZConneX takes a holistic, yet customized approach that covers all talent needs to optimize a company’s workforce including consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing to overcome workforce challenges. 2. Team

Each company’s talent needs are unique to their industry, business and trajectory. DZConneX has the team and experience to tailor a solution to meet each unique need. DZConneX brings teams together by connecting them with information, analytics and workflows to allow for efficient, cost-effective management of a company’s various talent processes. 3. Technology

DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform in Total Talent ConneX that’s designed to bring a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. By integrating these technologies– with the option to add other additional third-party applications – clients receive deeper and more accurate insights into talent and vendor spend, candidate tracking, job requisitions and more.

“We’ve been in the business of solving complex talent challenges for more than a century. Now with DZConneX, we’re bringing total talent, teams and technology integration and analytics together,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh. “This new total talent solution combines the very best in talent management with the technology in Total Talent ConneX to provide consistent savings along with analytics and tracking on a company’s most valuable asset – its people.”

As with any DZConneX offering, the Total Talent ConneX technology solution is not a one-size-fits-all system. DZConneX works to customize a solution that connects disparate talent management technologies and enables them with proprietary applications, best-in-class third-party applications and analytics. Total Talent ConneX integrates all of a company’s software and technology to fit its specific talent needs and goals into an efficient program without disrupting an organization. This innovative system provides real-time on-demand data and a comprehensive program performance review concerning quality, efficiency and cost in order to determine areas for improvement and make strategic recommendations.

“Total Talent ConneX is adaptable, flexible and agile so clients are never forced to undergo a digital transformation and adopt an entirely new technology. It’s a unique program that has the power to completely transform the way businesses think about and analyze their workforce and talent pipelines,” said Kathleen King, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Yoh. “By implementing one total talent solution, companies can look holistically across their workforce to find increased insight on candidate pipelines and vendor spend.”

For more information on DZConneX, visit www.dzconnex.com.

