Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster Continues to Support Industry-Led Manufacturing and Technology Projects

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, continues to support industry-led manufacturing projects in Canada with a collaborative funding effort totalling almost $9 million to support three projects.



“The Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster brings together the best of Canada’s manufacturing sector and our leading-edge technology capabilities to develop solutions that can be applied at home and around the globe. These three projects demonstrate the power of collaboration, fostering new partnerships and strengthening Canada’s competitive advantage in crucial sectors such as aerospace,” said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

“The projects that NGen continues to support are transforming Canada’s advanced manufacturing sector, allowing companies to push the boundaries of technology innovation while also building a critical mass of exceptional capabilities and talent,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “It’s exciting to see that the momentum started with our initial projects is continuing to build among Canada’s innovative manufacturing sector.”

The projects approved for NGen co-investment were selected by a panel of independent experts:

Burlington, ON based Formula Solutions Incorporated , along with partners AXYZ Automation Group and Promation , are working to integrate automated vacuum infusion technologies to scale up the production of engineered carbon fibre parts while reducing production costs. The scale up period, which will extend to the end of 2021, will position Canada as a leader in the production of aerospace components, securing long term employment and technological capabilities for Canadians, as well as securing the Canadian supply chain for complex material manufacturing.



“NGen has been vital in bringing together Canadian partners to capitalize on each other’s strengths and develop an innovative solution that each partner can commercialize. The networking model supported by NGen has changed the equation, making a fuller Canadian team viable and allowing us to create a competitive advantage in the area of aerospace parts manufacturing,” said Alf Zeuner, Director of Operations, AXYZ Automation Group.

Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation in Vancouver has partnered with ForceN Technology , and Dr. Christopher Doherty of University of British Columbia to engineer the world’s best robotic hand. The project will develop a prototype capable of mimicking the mechanical abilities of a human hand for small part assembly and object manipulation. This has the potential to transform the advanced manufacturing industry by allowing for a greater percentage of assembly processes to be automated, addressing a key barrier to the use of robotic technology in complex manufacturing processes. This technology will have broad based applicability across numerous market categories beyond manufacturing and demonstrates Canadian leadership in aspects of Industry 4.0.



“NGen support is providing a critical link to industrial manufacturing partners,” said James Wells of Sanctuary AI. “This is a pioneering robotic innovation, requiring the support of NGen and multiple technology partners, to address both the cost and performance issues that has made human-level dexterity in machines an unsolved problem in the AI, robotics and manufacturing communities.”

Artificial Intelligence Imaging Sensors (AiimSense Inc.) and industrial partner Sorena Tech Corporation are developing a prototype for a portable brain scanner based on electromagnetic imaging and artificial intelligence that will allow for the diagnosis of stroke faster and earlier than is currently possible.



“There are various applications of electromagnetic imaging for medical diagnosis. Developing this cutting-edge technology will position Canada among the global leaders in the fast-paced growing med-tech sector. There are also opportunities to apply the knowledge and technology gained in this project to other medical and non-medical applications,” said Atefeh Zarabadi, CEO, AiimSense.

These projects are part of the expanding portfolio of NGen funded advanced manufacturing initiatives under the Canadian Government’s Innovation Supercluster Initiative. NGen aims to build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada while addressing some of the world’s most pressing problems in health care, resource management, and the environment to improve the economy and lives of Canadians.

About NGen - Next Generation Manufacturing Canada

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 2,800 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

Associated links

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada

Innovation Superclusters Initiative