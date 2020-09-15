E-mail Encryption Market To Grow At A CAGR of 25.2% During The Forecast Period Says Allied Market Research

E-mail Encryption

The Objective of the “Global E-mail Encryption Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the E-mail Encryption industry over the forecast years.

The global e-mail encryption market was led by the on-premise segment in 2015, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.” — Seapee Bajaj

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "E-mail Encryption Market by Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud) Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023." The report provides in-depth analyses of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, key market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global e-mail encryption market was valued at $668 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $3,186 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2017 to 2023.Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-mail-encryption-market The on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the global e-mail encryption market. The global e-mail encryption market was led by the on-premise segment in 2015 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of on-premise solutions in businesses to manage confidential data. Furthermore, its ability to customize data storage has further propelled the adoption rate of on-premise solutions among various industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecom, and others.The cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the e-mail encryption industry during the forecast period. In addition, the BFSI segment dominated the global e-mail encryption market in 2016, owing to increased security concerns about debit and credit card numbers, financial details of customers, and bank account numbers. Moreover, the introduction of stringent government regulations such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act has increased awareness among the large & small organizations toward the need for securing e-mails. However, the IT & telecom segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to growth in demand for cloud-based services.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2402 North America dominated the global e-mail encryption market in 2016, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Furthermore, the regions, such as Korea, Japan, Russia, China, and India, are emerging regions in the market, owing to increase in demand for advanced e-mail encryption technologies and low-cost cloud-based services. The global e-mail encryption market is driven by a rise in demand for cloud-based services, privacy regulations, and the increase in data security concerns. However, the high cost of encryption solutions hinders the e-mail encryption market growth.For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2402 Key Market Players in the Report:• HP Development Company L.P.• Symantec Corporation• Cisco Systems Inc.• McAfee (Intel)• Trend Micro• Microsoft Corporation• Sophos Ltd.• Proofpoint• ZIX Corporation• Entrust Inc.Similar Reports:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research