Manischewitz & KOSHER.COM Partner To Present New Menus & Recipes That Are A Delicious Update on Traditional Holiday Food
Handy High Holiday Pantry Checklist Insures You Have Everything You Need to Create a Delectable New Year MealBAYONNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The folks at KAYCO and kosher.com are longtime fans of healthy, multicultural meals that are as easy to make as they are delicious. And when the High Holidays approach, we’re always inspired to find some fabulous, family-friendly new dishes for an unforgettable Rosh Hashanah table.
Entrees
Apples and Honey Mustard Chicken, from the popular Peas, Love & Carrots* cookbook, captures the essence of Rosh Hashanah on a platter. The honey-mustard sauce is a beautiful companion for the chicken, which is baked with apples and finished with a crunchy Panko topping.
Pomegranate Braised Beef, another highlight from Peas, Love & Carrots*, puts a sweet-tart spin on a holiday classic. Deglazed with hard apple cider, the meat cooks in a flavorful sauce starring pomegranate syrup to ensure a sweet new year.
Make an exotic salmon recipe with Danielle Renov’s show-stopping Tahini and Tamarind Glazed Salmon with Kadaif Topping, (Peas, Love & Carrots) finished with fresh pomegranate seeds. A nest of ultra-thin kadaif noodles (think baklava) tops it all off for a crispy, golden crunch.
Fish
Citrus Teryaki Salmon is a great entrée for non-meat eaters and a wonderful alternative to the classic gefilte fish appetizer. Best of all, it couldn’t be easier to make (Kosher.com).
Soups
Soymilk is the secret to a dairy-free Creamy Carrot Soup that will bring a rich, healthful, and colorful splash to the holiday table.
Anyone from the American south knows black-eyed peas, but did you know Jewish tradition says that eating them on Rosh Hashanah can increase your good luck in the New Year? Sausage, Black-Eyed Pea and Swiss Chard Soup is a hearty way to ensure good fortune and eat your greens at the same time.
Sides
Pastrami Leek Galette? Yes, you read that right. Leeks are another traditional symbolic food for Rosh Hashanah. Sautéing pastrami with mushrooms and leeks cooks the veggies down to their caramelized essence. The savory, thyme-scented filling bakes right inside the dough for an elegant presentation.
This Ashkenazic Roasted Tzimmes keeps it traditional, simple, and light. In this updated version, a bit of ginger adds a subtle, warm kick while fresh mint offers an herbaceous finish.
Desserts
Thanks to a few shortcuts, nobody has to know how easy it is to make these unique and oh-so-decadent desserts. Caramel Apple Halva Babka bakes up on frozen challah dough, while Apple Bourekas with Silan-Sesame Drizzle calls for frozen puff pastry squares and apple pie filling.
More Rosh Hashana Recipes: https://www.kosher.com/recipes/rosh-hashanah
KAYCO’S HIGH HOLIDAYS CHECKLIST:
Fresh
Brisket
Chicken
Salmon
Sausage
Apples
Pomegranates
Carrots
Leeks
Pastrami
Mushrooms
Frozen
Kadaif (ultra-thin noodles)
Kineret Frozen Challah Dough
Puff Pastry Squares
Heaven and Earth Riced Cauliflower
Gefen Frozen Garlic
Gefen Frozen Ginger
Pantry
Zeta Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
Haddar Tahini by Baracke
Gefen Apple Pie Filling
Galilee Organic Silan (date syrup)
Manischewitz Beef Broth
Gefen Honey
Raisins
Tamarind Concentrate
Pomegranate Syrup
Jeff Nathan’s Panko Crumbs
Gefen Unflavored Soymilk
Hard Apple Cider (such as Appleation)
Black-Eyed Peas
*Excerpted from Peas Love and Carrots by Danielle Renov. Copyright 2020 by ArtScroll Mesorah Publications, photos by Moshe Wulliger. Reproduced with permission of the copyright holder. All rights reserved.
