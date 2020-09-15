Vigtory Announces Technology and Media Partnership With The Action Network

Partnership to Power Comprehensive Product Offerings to Sports Bettors Across the Country

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigtory, an innovative new sportsbook operator, and The Action Network, one of the most trusted sources for sports betting news and analytics, announced today a multi-year partnership by which The Action Network will power an array of sports media content and modernized data & analytics tools for Vigtory.



“From the product team all the way up the executive chain, The Action Network is a group of talented people on a quest to build a spectacular platform for the U.S. sports bettor, and we can’t wait to collaborate with them while providing their community with the best possible sports betting experience,” said Sam Rattner, founder and Co-CEO of Vigtory. “Many sportsbook operators are announcing wide- canaster media partnerships or ‘free-to-play’ conversion plays, but our vision has always been focused on establishing partnerships that improve consumer experiences. We have certainly found that with Action.”

As part of the agreement, The Action Network – with its passionate community consisting of the most engaged sports bettors in the United States – will power a portfolio of their premium sports betting products exclusively on the Vigtory platform. The partnership will strengthen the betting experience through an organic increase in fan engagement, mutually driving activity across both platforms.

Additional highlights of today’s agreement, which will take effect immediately:

Exclusive multi-platform integration where The Action Network will integrate some of their premium products into Vigtory, creating a state-of-the-art data & analytics collaboration. Such products will include The Action Network’s professional betting systems, proprietary projection tools (including lines and player props) as well as a social graph of its Expert Picks.

Vigtory will award Action subscriptions to thousands of their users directly from their platform, allowing bettors to interact with Action’s valuable data to make more meaningful decisions in real time.

Vigtory will also have one-of-a-kind product integrations with Action’s Sports Insights platform, an in-depth back-testing and strategy platform, with thousands of subscribers consisting of the most engaged bettors in the U.S. market.

Vigtory will distribute The Action Network’s comprehensive content and media on its mobile and desktop platforms, resulting in a cumulative reach of millions of sports bettors annually.

The deal also includes some of The Action Network’s core products on a non-exclusive basis, including The Action Network’s award-winning content and proprietary BetSync technology allowing users to automatically track their Vigtory betting portfolio within the Action Network app.

“We could not be more excited for our partnership with Vigtory and the common vision we share to create a state-of-the-art customer experience, providing extensive access to betting data to help consumers make more meaningful decisions. Vigtory’s focus on product innovation combined with our industry- leading content is exactly the type of deeply-integrated partnership we strive to bring to our audience,” said Ari Borod, the Chief Commercial Officer of The Action Network.

“Vigtory is laser-focused on consumer experiences pertaining to product, price and VIP loyalty,” said Vigtory Co-CEO, Scott Butera. “Not only is The Action Network a strategic media partner for Vigtory given their superior content and consumer product, but it was clear to us from the beginning that the company pillars shaping The Action Network are a carbon copy of those pillars that drive us to here at Vigtory each day.”

The combined technology and media collaboration uniquely positions Vigtory as a desired destination for the millions of sports bettors within The Action Network community. To learn more, or to sign up for an exclusive offer when Vigtory goes live, visit betvigtory.com .

About The Action Network

Launched in January 2018 by The Chernin Group, The Action Network provides best-in-class sports betting content, real-time odds and in-depth data and tools via its website and app. Named 2019’s best sports betting site and app by the Fantasy Sports Gaming Association, The Action Network has also been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sports Business Journal and dozens of other media outlets as the leading source for news, information and primary data in sports betting.

About VIGTORY

Comprised of sports marketing and legacy gaming executives, Vigtory is reinventing what it means to bet on sports. Entering the industry as the most competitively priced sportsbook in the U.S. market, Vigtory is unrivaled in the fact that its in-app insights and data empowers their bettors to wager in complete confidence. Vigtory delivers an unparalleled product through progressive innovation, ultimately improving fan engagement. Unsatisfied with the current sportsbook offerings, Vigtory was founded by bettors who sought to tackle the most strategic challenge that sportsbooks face: how to build the greatest betting experience at the best possible price. To learn more about Vigtory, visit betvigtory.com .

