Real Estate Leader Brian Buffini to Discuss Inventory Shortage, Agent Differentiation Strategies at RISMedia’s Virtual CEO Exchange

Buffini & Company founder and chairman joins RISMedia CEO John Featherston for a one-on-one discussion about shifting market due to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will join RISMedia CEO John Featherston for a one-on-one discussion at the 31st Annual RISMedia Real Estate CEO Exchange, co-presented with the National Association of REALTORS®. During this virtual event, Buffini and Featherston will tap into their decades of industry experience to discuss the current inventory shortage, the unique market climate brought on by COVID-19 and what real estate agents can do to build a strong business into 2021.

This captivating session is one of several taking place during the CEO Exchange on September 17, 2020. The virtual events run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST and will also feature more than 50 top real estate professionals from organizations like the National Association of REALTORS®, RE/MAX, Century 21, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and more.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, real estate leader Brian Buffini has provided context, clarity and peace of mind to real estate agents and consumers regarding the constantly-changing market. He has used his weekly podcast, “The Brian Buffini Show,” to motivate and inspire listeners, while also introducing them to the insights of real estate experts, economists and government leaders during these unprecedented times. As the founder and chairman of North America’s largest real estate training and coaching company, Buffini & Company, Buffini is committed to helping real estate agents stay focused and successful during this time of uncertainty.

Catch the discussion with Brian Buffini and John Featherston during their virtual session on Thursday, September 17 at 11 a.m. EST. Register and view the full schedule for the RISMedia Real Estate CEO Exchange online and reserve your spot today.

What: 31st Annual RISMedia CEO Exchange (co-presented with the National Association of REALTORS®)

Who: Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company, and John Featherston, RISMedia CEO

Where: Register for the CEO Exchange online.

When: September 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

Courtney Klepsch, Director of Marketing Content & Communication Buffini & Company (760) 827-2101 x2149 media@buffiniandcompany.com