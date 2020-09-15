Karen V. Davison Launches New Scholarship Program
The Karen V. Davison Scholarship Program is dedicated to students who strive to stay creative during the COVID-19 PandemicDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen V. Davison recently launched a new scholarship program to help college and university students in Canada and the U.S. The scholarship program will offer one scholarship of $1,000 USD and two additional scholarships valued at $500 USD each.
A Texan through and through, Karen V. Davison is a professional chef and culinary blogger. She has worked as an associate chef, sous chef, and most recently as a head chef at fine dining establishments across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
As a professional chef and proven creative force in the kitchen, Karen V. Davison launched the new scholarship program with the intention of helping students reach their full academic potential through financial support. The scholarship program is dedicated to students who find creative ways to solve problems at work, school, or in everyday life.
Students in the U.S. or Canada currently enrolled in a Culinary program, Arts program, or Social Sciences program such as History, Anthropology, Sociology, or Political Science are eligible to apply.
Students who are interested in applying for the Karen V. Davison Scholarship Program must submit a 500-word essay answering the following question: “How do you find ways to stay creative amidst the challenges and restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic?” Students must also list their program of choice and explain what they hope to achieve in their career in the future.
Applicants are also required to submit adequate proof of enrolment in order to be eligible.
Applications will be accepted from September 14, 2020 until the deadline date of November 20, 2020.
For more information and to apply for this opportunity, please visit https://karenvdavisonscholarship.com/.
About Karen V. Davison
Karen V. Davison is a professional chef and culinary blogger from Dallas, Texas. She holds a degree from the Culinary School of Fort Worth. She built up her career by working at various fast food restaurants. Ms. Davison worked as an associate chef and sous chef before obtaining a coveted head chef position at a fine dining restaurant in Dallas. She is now a highly sought-after head chef, lending her expertise and experience to many restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As a blogger, she shares her recipes and cooking tips on her website and social media platforms.
Karen V. Davison
Professional Chef and Culinary Blogger
