Summit to Participate in Piper Sandler Virtual D.C. Community Bank Field Trip

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W. Va., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announced that Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Brad Ritchie, President, Summit Community Bank, Inc. will be making a virtual presentation in conjunction with the Piper Sandler Virtual D.C. Community Bank Field Trip on September 16, 2020.



A copy of the presentation materials is available on the Company’s website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.86 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 41 banking locations.