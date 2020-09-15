Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,822 in the last 365 days.

Summit to Participate in Piper Sandler Virtual D.C. Community Bank Field Trip

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W. Va., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announced that Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Brad Ritchie, President, Summit Community Bank, Inc. will be making a virtual presentation in conjunction with the Piper Sandler Virtual D.C. Community Bank Field Trip on September 16, 2020.

A copy of the presentation materials is available on the Company’s website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.86 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 41 banking locations.

Contact:  Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone:   (304) 530-0552
Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Summit to Participate in Piper Sandler Virtual D.C. Community Bank Field Trip

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.