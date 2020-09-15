Wildlife Commission Schedules Youth Deer Hunting Day on Sept. 26

RALEIGH, N.C. (Sept. 15, 2020) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has designated Saturday, Sept. 26, as a Youth Deer Hunting Day for 2020. On this day, youth 17 and younger may use any legal weapon to hunt deer of either sex and are not required to be accompanied by an adult if they have completed a hunter education course. The Youth Deer Hunting Day provisions apply to both private and public lands.

Hunters age 18 and older with a valid hunting license may use only the weapon that is legal for the type of season open in their county on this day. All hunters must wear blaze orange on Sept. 26, even if using archery equipment. The use of dogs for deer hunting is allowed on Youth Hunting Day in areas where it is lawful. During the remainder of hunting seasons, youth 17 and younger are required to use the legal weapon for the open season in the area where they are hunting.

Youth Deer Hunting Day was established in 2015 to increase interest in deer hunting among youth, potentially increase their success at hunting, and highlight the need to engage youth in hunting.

Hunters can report their big game harvests either by phone at 800-I-GOT-ONE (800-446-8663), online at “Report a Harvest” or at a participating Wildlife Service Agent location.

Hunters 16 and older need to purchase a license with a Big Game Harvest report card by:

For more information on hunting in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s website, www.ncwildlife.org/hunting.