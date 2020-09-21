Compass Furnished Apartments Announces Innovative Partnership with TaskRabbit
Two compassion-driven brands join forces to deliver a new take on temporary stays.
When forming partnerships, we look for like-minded brands that put thought into each step of the guest experience as well as their community”QUINCY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments | ARTlab Living, a prominent corporate housing provider throughout New England, recently announced their new partnership with TaskRabbit, the leading online and mobile task platform.
— Chris Fleming, Compass Furnished Apartments CEO
Compass, recognized for their attention to detail and forward-focused approach on hospitality, provides furnished apartments to travelers with a heightened focus on guest experience. TaskRabbit’s platform will allow Compass residents to instantly connect with skilled ‘Taskers’ who will assist them with odd-jobs and errands, such as medication pick-ups, delivery, cleaning and donation drop-offs. This partnership enhances guest experience while highlighting TaskRabbit’s commitment to making everyday life easier for its users.
“At TaskRabbit, we always look for actionable ways to embrace our company values like Being a Better Neighbor and expressed in our TaskRabbit for Good initiative, and we saw an opportunity to bring those values to life through a partnership with Compass,” said Diana Rothschild, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TaskRabbit. “We’re excited to help make the lives of Compass’ guests easier, and in doing so, have the opportunity to be a part of the Compass Cares program.”
This partnership brings together two like-minded companies with deep philanthropic values. With each task booked, Compass has committed to repurposing a small portion of its profits to the Compass’ Compass Cares program, a philanthropic initiative of Compass Furnished Apartments that supports patients and families while undergoing treatment.
“At Compass, we measure our success as much as our impact on the communities we serve as by our sales and profits. When forming partnerships, we look for like-minded brands that put thought into each step of the guest experience as well as their community,” said Chris Fleming, Compass Furnished Apartments CEO. “We feel that TaskRabbit perfectly marries into our Compass guest experience, and we are excited to work alongside them, while making a difference for both our guests and Compass Cares residents.
About TaskRabbit: TaskRabbit is the leading online and mobile task platform that conveniently connects people with Taskers to handle everyday home to-dos such as furniture assembly, handiwork, moving help, and much more. Acquired by Ingka Group in 2017, TaskRabbit operates in thousands of cities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Spain, and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more on TaskRabbit, visit www.taskrabbit.com or @TaskRabbit on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About Compass Furnished Apartments | ARTlab Living: Compass is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. They create immersive, elevated experiences by bringing the best of your personal home to your temporary one. Their comfortable homes, streamlined reservation process, and “concierge-style” client services enable Compass to provide their guests with an exceptional experience, all at a tremendous value. With a forward-looking approach to technology, sustainable business practices, and heightened guest experience many choose Compass for their hotel alternative needs. Visit, www.compasscorp.com for more information.
