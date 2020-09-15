Corona Premier Deepens Commitment to Golf Ahead of U.S. Open Championship

Brand Partners with PGA TOUR Player Rickie Fowler to Launch Fan Sweepstakes and New TravisMathew Golf Line

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Premier is proud to support the 120th U.S. Open Championship, which will be played Sept. 14-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. The relationship is a part of the multi-year partnership established in 2019 between Corona Premier and the United States Golf Association (USGA).



To kick off the U.S. Open, Corona Premier has partnered with American PGA TOUR player and 5-time winner Rickie Fowler. Fowler, a world-class athlete who embodies the easygoing Corona lifestyle, will be part of upcoming brand content, golf activations and future sweepstakes during the season.

“As a personal fan of the brand and product, I am thrilled to be able to represent Corona Premier,” said Fowler. “An ice-cold Corona Premier is one of my go-to beers to enjoy after a round of golf, so to be able to partner with them to offer opportunities for fans to win prizes throughout the golf season and shoot some fun content is really exciting.”

To elevate fans’ at-home golf experience, the brand recently offered the “Corona Premier Golf Cave” sweepstakes where one lucky fan won the ultimate golf setup ahead of the U.S. Open with a 65-inch flat screen TV, Corona Premier golf bag and other branded merchandise to keep them in a golf state of mind for the rest of the season.

“Golf is such a natural fit for our brand, as we continue our Corona Premier partnership with the USGA and to sponsor the 120th U.S. Open,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “Being able to engage fans in a way that we haven’t in previous years – through top golf talent like Rickie Fowler paired with our digital efforts – lets us connect and help those get the ultimate fan experience on and off the course.”

Corona Premier is also excited to once again team up with golf and lifestyle apparel brand TravisMathew to offer an exclusive golf-forward collection of products that feature men’s and women’s shirts, hats, backpacks and more available for purchase .

Corona Premier debuted in 2018 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing new innovations for the brand. Corona Premier provides consumers with a smooth, crisp taste and even-bodied feel in a drinkable beer. With only 2.6 grams of carbs and 90 calories*, Corona Premier is available in 12-ounce bottles and cans, as well as 24-ounce single-serve cans. In 2019, Corona Premier introduced draft into bars nationwide, as well as a new 18-pack of bottles.

As always, Corona encourages consumers 21 and older to enjoy its products and to Relax responsibly®.

*Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About Constellation Brands

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .

