Konica Minolta Announces Latest Release of AeroRemote Insights: Now Compatible with Additional Konica Minolta X-ray Systems

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a recognized leader in medical imaging systems and healthcare IT, announces the latest release of AeroRemote® Insights, a cloud-based, business intelligence and analytics solution that delivers detailed information on asset utilization, department efficiency, imaging system health and more. This release is now compatible with Konica Minolta’s X-ray systems driven by Ultra software, greatly expanding the reach of the service to even more imaging solutions.



AeroRemote Insights provides vital information on productivity, user performance and system health at a glance including image rejection rates, dose indicators and panel drops. With the ability to view data from any computer or mobile device, imaging departments will be enabled to improve workflow, accuracy and uptime. AeroRemote Insights represents Konica Minolta’s continuing investment in IoT, machine learning and artificial intelligence by creating analytic tools that increase the value of conventional hardware and software solutions.

“The metrics provided by AeroRemote Insights have allowed us to emphasize the importance of panel safety. The metrics have also enabled us to obtain a better perspective on productivity,” says Ramiro Plascencia, Administrative Director at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA.

Usage data also provides Konica Minolta with insight into their customers’ experiences. During the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, for example, Konica Minolta’s connected customers saw on average a 54% reduction in exam volumes in April compared to January. May saw a 28% increase in exams over April and June saw an 8% further increase over May, a positive indicator for healthcare providers.

“With AeroRemote Insights and other remote support services we now offer, we have revolutionized traditional service delivery,” says Kevin Chlopecki, Vice President of Service Operations. “We address our customers’ common productivity and performance challenges by connecting customers to their own productivity data in ways they have never viewed it before. Our customers use AeroRemote Insights to improve productivity, and our customer support teams use it to proactively assist our customers. Our brand, our vision, and our obsession is to provide a seamless customer experience.” says Chlopecki.



With over 1,000 connected facilities, AeroRemote Insights saves its users immeasurable amounts of time. Instead of wasting hours manually collecting data from individual imaging systems and creating static graphs, users can spend their time on solutions to simply identify productivity or accuracy issues. As Marion Anderson, Diagnostic Imaging Manager at St. Bernard Hospital puts it, AeroRemote Insights “gets us the data without the interminable work to calculate.”

AeroRemote Insights is available for most Konica Minolta X-ray and AeroDR Systems as part of Konica Minolta’s premium Blue Moon service plans or as a stand-alone subscription and is compatible with Ultra and CS-7 control software.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa .