Leaders: Are You Helping Others Become Their Best Self?

New book provides leaders the tools they need to become a Positive Influence

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone needs positive influence in their lives. If you think about the various types of leaders you've encountered—parents, teachers, coaches, bosses—you can probably pinpoint one leader, perhaps more than one, who provided the support, the skills, or the inspiration that helped you become your best self.

"If you are fortunate, there are people along the way that provide just the right help at the very time that you need it. We have come to call these people Positive Influence Leaders," says Glenn Parker, co-author of the book Positive Influence: The Leader Who Helps People Become Their Best Self, co-written with his son, Michael Parker.

In their inspirational and instructive book, the Parkers demonstrate the various ways positive influence leaders have altered the lives and careers of many successful people through in-depth interviews with a diverse group of highly influential leaders. Readers will discover the four types of positive influence leaders—the role model, the teacher, the supportive, and the motivator—and how to leverage each leader's strengths to become the type of leader who helps people become their best selves.

In the Positive Influence tool-kit section of the book, you will find the tools you need to assess your current style of leadership to become a more transformational positive influence leader.

Positive Influence: The Leader Who Helps People Become Their Best Self, published by Human Resources Development Press, is available today.





About the Authors:

Michael Parker is a senior executive with 25 years of experience and success in financial services. His areas of expertise include strategic growth, business development, relationship management, marketing, and public relations. Currently, Michael is a Managing Director of Rockefeller Capital Management.

Glenn Parker is a best-selling author. With over 40 years of experience, is an internationally recognized team-building and organizational development consultant with some of the world's leading organizations.





Positive Influence has already received rave reviews:

"Everyone needs a positive influence in their lives, and if you're looking for inspiration, you need look no further than The Positive Influence Leader. Michael and Glenn Parker have done a remarkable job of pulling together examples from a cross-section of humanity, to show what is possible when positive influence is at work." — Marshall Goldsmith, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Triggers, MOJO, and What Got You Here Won't Get You There.

"We are in a relationship and connection economy where leadership is defined as the ability to influence individual gifts towards shared goals. That's why this book is a goldmine for leaders. It shows how to individualize leadership for different types of people, balance self-fulfillment with service to others, and transform negative drain into positive potential. Most importantly, The Positive Influence Leader reminds leaders that we are in this together." — Nate Regier, Author of Beyond Drama, Conflict Without Casualties, and Seeing People Through.

"If you are a leader who truly wants to grow your team, the ideas in this book could become your bible." — Beverly L. Kaye, Co-Author of Love 'Em or Lose 'Em and Help Them Grow or Watch Them Go.

"The Parker's have tackled the very complex concept of positive influence as a critical leadership competency in a very compelling way. They not only present real-life stories of positive influence, but they offer the reader a means of assessing and managing their influence style. I offer the book and its authors my highest endorsement. Well done!" — Richard Kropp, Vice President of Human Resources, MorseLife Health Systems.





Paperback: 144 pages

Publisher: Human Resource Development Press

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1610144562

ISBN-13: 978-1610144568

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.4 x 9 inches

