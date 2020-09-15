Motorcycle Tourism: Dawn of a New Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tourism may seem improbable now given the fears concerning Covid-19 but that has not stopped tour operators and companies from doling out fresh adventures, new routes and customized itineraries to woo travellers.
Wild Triumph, a Gurgaon based motorcycle touring company, this week announced customized theme tours and new adventures in there pre-existing motorcycle tour package. Considering the uncertainty around travel, the offer allows for modifications and is fully refundable. “The amenities have been tailor made for the post Covid scenario. Motorcycle enthusiasts seeking travel experience through the sub-continent terrains can now opt for a bike of their choice, a pre-designed tour package, and customize it as per their preference.” said a company official.
The country welcomes millions of tourists every year, and lately a new type of traveler has started arriving -- motorcyclist. With regards to this emerging sector a unique motorcycle tour connecting Manali, Spiti Valley and Ladakh has been introduced by the Tourism Department, for riders seeking history and culture to accompany adventure.
“Nature's beauty seems so much closer from the seat of a saddle” said Mohit Chauhan, Director of Wild Triumph. “We take our group of riders off the beaten tracks and into the valleys of astounding landscape. The picturesque and majestic view along the ride leaves the riders spellbound. Besides, touring through motorbike offers a more intimate connection with the people of the places you pass through.”
For travelers who want to ride in India and the neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, and Mongolia the bikes currently on offer are Royal Enfield, Triumph Tiger, BMW, and KTM. Prices per person for Royal Enfield Classic and Himalayan start from 1800 US Dollars for a 9-day trip to Himalayas of Ladakh, likewise for a 14-day Gobi Desert Bike adventure in Mongolia the price starts from 4000 US Dollars.
The tour is pre designed for every riding style: A 12-day luxury tour of Rajasthan & Taj Mahal that gives a completely different experience to riders compared with the Himalayan adventure, a bike trip through South India commonly known as the “Spice Route” and the 13-day Royal Enfield cultural tour of Rajasthan, Varanasi & New Delhi.
While these are some of the fixed itineraries for riders to choose from, the company also customizes the tour as per the budget and duration requested by the group. Something that amazes most of the riders!
Riders also have the option to rent safety gear, helmets, cameras and GPS. For multi day itineraries, the company installs saddle bags to carry personal belongings and a backup truck to carry spares, luggage, camping gear, tech support, medical first aid, etc. These tours usually come along with a mechanic, tour leader and a guide to get you along the places really well.
About Wild Triumph
A specialist in motorcycle tours, Wild Triumph organizes bike tour adventures across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand and Mongolia. With a well-certified team of over 100 employees having experience of more than a decade in motorcycle tourism industry, they are working hard to provide the finest services.
Dushy Y
