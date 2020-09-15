GEODIS names Mike Honious President & CEO Americas

Logistics veteran takes helm after serving as COO; John Grubor named EVP and COO

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEODIS today announced that effective October 3, 2020, Mike Honious will be promoted to President & CEO of GEODIS in Americas, under the responsibility of Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of GEODIS.



“Mike has the ideal blend of deep industry experience and strong leadership abilities needed to succeed as CEO for GEODIS in Americas. Under Mike’s leadership, I am confident GEODIS in Americas will continue to thrive as one of our key regions and see great success into 2021 and beyond,” said GEODIS CEO, Marie-Christine Lombard.

As president and CEO, Honious is responsible for freight forwarding, transportation management, business development, strategic management office, legal, accounting & finance, human resources, engineering & technology, ProVenture, shared service center and IT.

A 15- year-veteran of GEODIS, Honious previously was the COO of GEODIS in Americas. Prior to joining GEODIS, Honious held several senior level operations positions at Gap, Inc. Honious earned his B.S. in industrial engineering technology from University of Dayton.

John Grubor joins Honious as EVP and COO. Grubor joined GEODIS in 2011 and led the modification of GEODIS’s labor management and productivity practices as VP of Engineering and most recently was responsible for US warehousing and fulfillment operations as Head of Contract Logistics. He received his MBA at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University.

“After 15 years with the company, I’m excited to build on the tremendous work of Randy Tucker and honored to serve as President & CEO of GEODIS in Americas,” said Honious. “While these are uncertain times, we’re energized about the future. We have assembled a top-tier leadership team, and we have aggressive growth plans with our sights set on becoming a top three logistics provider in the industry. I’m confident we’re on track to achieve this for a number of reasons—starting with our unwavering commitment to our clients and followed by the fact that we are incredibly strong in many areas, such as e-Logistics, that are helping our clients succeed now and ultimately shaping the future of logistics.”

Mike Honious will succeed Randy Tucker, who is retiring as President & CEO of GEODIS in Americas. Serving as CEO for the past five years, Tucker delivered excellent performance and established a very high market recognition in the U.S. for GEODIS. Tucker is joining the GEODIS Board of Directors and has agreed to serve in an advisory capacity effective immediately after turning over his appointment of President & CEO.

“Under Randy’s leadership, GEODIS in Americas had seen tremendous profitable growth. Randy has played a key role in our management board being an excellent business partner to all. For all of this I would like to extend my sincere appreciation for these five years of continued success achieved with great dedication and enthusiasm,” said GEODIS CEO, Marie-Christine Lombard.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

PRESS CONTACT

Claire Vaas

GEODIS Group Communications Department

00 33 (0)6 99 38 88 34

claire.vaas@geodis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a9186f8-c472-4861-b374-dd3b76ffef4d