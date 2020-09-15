Mimecast Receives FedRAMP Ready Designation

FedRAMP ‘Ready’ Status Demonstrates Mimecast’s Commitment to Serving Federal Agencies

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) ‘Ready’ status, a precursor to becoming FedRAMP fully authorized.



Following completion of the FedRAMP certification process, US government agencies will be able to deploy Mimecast’s cloud-based security suite to improve cybersecurity at their email perimeters, inside their organizations, and beyond, while satisfying Federal cloud security mandates.

FedRAMP is a US government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The FedRAMP ‘Ready’ designation, stemming from a readiness assessment performed by Schellman & Company, signifies that Mimecast meets critical process controls required by FedRAMP to serve government agencies. Mimecast is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace and is actively working with a third-party auditor to achieve its FedRAMP certification.

“Because of the highly sensitive nature of US Federal Government operations, security standards are intensified for these organizations,” said Jon Goodwin, director of US public sector at Mimecast. “ Recent Mimecast research found that 50 percent of public sector respondents think it is likely or extremely likely they will suffer from an email-borne attack this year. Achieving FedRAMP Ready status demonstrates Mimecast’s commitment to providing a comprehensive cyber resilience platform for Federal, state, local and tribal government agencies.”

Mimecast offers solutions designed to defend against phishing attacks, ransomware, internal security threats, and the exploitation of brands and domains. Today, hundreds of government agencies across the US rely on Mimecast’s technology to help reduce risk, keep operations running, and safeguard the data that state and local organizations are entrusted to hold.

Learn more about how Mimecast supports organizations in the state and local government .

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com .

Mimecast Social Media Resources

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact

Alison Raymond Walsh

Press@Mimecast.com

617-393-7126

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com

617-393-7074