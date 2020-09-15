ICMA-RC Introduces “Get Your Ducks in a Row,” a Digital Financial Education Game to Engage Participants and Plan Sponsors

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC continues to provide participants and plan sponsors with new, innovative tools and resources to help them successfully navigate their retirement journeys. In an ongoing effort to reach out to participants both in person and virtually, ICMA-RC has created the RealizeRetirement Trivia Game, “Get Your Ducks in a Row,” to further engage clients and share educational resources in an entertaining way.

“Get Your Ducks in a Row” uses gamification best practices to encourage participants to digitally engage in a friendly trivia competition between team members within a specific plan-sponsor community. The concept was developed within the organization and is based on a popular in-person ICMA-RC activity that focuses on the always popular rubber ducks. Users can participate as individuals across an entire organization, or team play can be set up between groups, departments or agencies. A series of timed questions will test players’ knowledge of various financial subjects, including key retirement planning topics such as asset allocation and diversification, compounding, financial planning and reducing debt. A virtual leaderboard allows players and teams to track scores, while providing ICMA-RC education resources that allow participants to view information on key areas to help them achieve financial wellness.

“It is more important than ever to digitally engage our clients in meaningful ways, especially as many of them face new challenges due to COVID-19,” said Alex Hannah, Managing Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “The ongoing development and implementation of innovative tools such as this help expand our reach to participants and further motivate them to think about and plan for retirement in a fun, interactive way.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a nonprofit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $60 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities work toward achieving their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

