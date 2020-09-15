ev Transportation Services Announces New 2021 Model Year FireFly ESV® All-Electric Vehicle

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON , Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire / ev Transportation Services, Inc. (“evTS”) today announces the launch of its new 2021 model year FireFly ESV (essential services vehicle). The new FireFly® vehicle retains all the best features of previous FireFly ESV vehicles, with an extensive list of enhanced features and accessories. Upgrades include, among other new features: an enlarged door for even easier vehicle access; a bigger cab with more leg room; improved in-cabin experience with a more modern feel; and a new windshield design with improved visibility. The 2021 Firefly ESV has a number of new rear bed accessory attachments, including: electric dumper, EMT bed, package & food delivery beds, utility bed, and an optional trailer hitch with electronic braking control.



David Solomont, CEO of evTS, stated, “The 2021 FireFly is our best and most advanced model yet and will enable evTS to fill the critical and rapidly expanding need for essential service vehicles, particularly for last mile on-demand urban delivery vehicles.”

The 2021 FireFly ESV has been redesigned with maintainability in mind. It is equipped with the evTS Connected Vehicle System. This package includes in-vehicle Wi-Fi, as well as an internet accessible vehicle management system with remote diagnostics, automated performance monitoring with low battery alerts, and optional, real-time 360-degree video monitoring.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services, Inc (“evTS”) designs, develops and manufactures all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and fleet management solutions. Based in Boston, the company is currently focused on the essential services transportation market, which represents a replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include, among others, parking enforcement, security patrol, utility meter reading, parks & recreation, sanitation, airports, seaports, universities, warehouses & fulfilment, and local small package delivery. More information can be found at: http://evtaas.com .

Company Contact:

Paul Barrett, VP Marketing and Product

(202) 347-3359 X 106

Paul@evTaaS.com