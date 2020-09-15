Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,818 in the last 365 days.

ev Transportation Services Announces New 2021 Model Year FireFly ESV® All-Electric Vehicle

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON , Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire / ev Transportation Services, Inc. (“evTS”) today announces the launch of its new 2021 model year FireFly ESV (essential services vehicle). The new FireFly® vehicle retains all the best features of previous FireFly ESV vehicles, with an extensive list of enhanced features and accessories. Upgrades include, among other new features: an enlarged door for even easier vehicle access; a bigger cab with more leg room; improved in-cabin experience with a more modern feel; and a new windshield design with improved visibility. The 2021 Firefly ESV has a number of new rear bed accessory attachments, including: electric dumper, EMT bed, package & food delivery beds, utility bed, and an optional trailer hitch with electronic braking control.

David Solomont, CEO of evTS, stated, “The 2021 FireFly is our best and most advanced model yet and will enable evTS to fill the critical and rapidly expanding need for essential service vehicles, particularly for last mile on-demand urban delivery vehicles.”

The 2021 FireFly ESV has been redesigned with maintainability in mind. It is equipped with the evTS Connected Vehicle System. This package includes in-vehicle Wi-Fi, as well as an internet accessible vehicle management system with remote diagnostics, automated performance monitoring with low battery alerts, and optional, real-time 360-degree video monitoring.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services, Inc (“evTS”) designs, develops and manufactures all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and fleet management solutions. Based in Boston, the company is currently focused on the essential services transportation market, which represents a replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include, among others, parking enforcement, security patrol, utility meter reading, parks & recreation, sanitation, airports, seaports, universities, warehouses & fulfilment, and local small package delivery. More information can be found at: http://evtaas.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Barrett, VP Marketing and Product
(202) 347-3359 X 106
Paul@evTaaS.com

Wire Service Contact
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ev Transportation Services Announces New 2021 Model Year FireFly ESV® All-Electric Vehicle

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.